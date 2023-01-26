1987 Monte Carlo SS Selling At No Reserve At Maple Brothers OKC Auction

This 1987 Monte Carlo Aerocoupe is a car you're not going to find for sale everyday!

In 1972 the Chevy Monte Carlo caught the eye of the racing series, and by 1973 it was the most predominantly used body style in NASCAR. However the move towards a shorter wheelbase, mandated in 1980 by NASCAR, pushed for a restyling of the car and by 1983 the Monte Carlo was back in the lead with the addition of the SS nose. By 1985, the competition was gaining on the car and it was time for a more aerodynamic race car. The very next year Chevy put forward a legendary rendition of the Super Sport body called the Aerocoupe.

The Aerocoupe featured a more deeply sloped rear window, a shorter trunk lid, and a flatter laying rear spoiler. Only enough Aerocoupes were sold to the public that year to allow homologation. The new body style made such an impression that the following year sales rose by over 5,800 cars for 1987.

The 1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS backs up its muscle car style with a 5.0-liter H.O. V8 and four-speed automatic transmission. The overall condition of this Monte Carlo is good enough to be a show piece in a collection, but these cars were also built to cruise making it ideal for showing up in style to Radwood and other '80s and '90s-era car shows.

Although, as Chevy announced its plans for the Lumina to be its official NASCAR body style, the Aerocoupe was cut from production. In total for the two years of production, only 6,252 Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupes were sold to the public making the cars ultra rare and instantly collectable.

