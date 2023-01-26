Meagan Good Is Dark and Lovely’s Newest Brand Ambassador

Meagan Good has a new role under her belt.

Thanks to her venturesome personal style and on-screen finesse, the actress has inked an ambassadorship with hair care brand Dark and Lovely .

“When we look at Meagan’s impact across the industry, she has this multigenerational relevance; Black women really aspire toward and resonate with her,” said Tenaj Ferguson, marketing director at L’Oréal-owned Dark and Lovely, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

At an event on Wednesday in Support of Dark and Lovely’s philanthropic initiative, Building Beautiful Futures, Good shared what drew her to the brand: “A lot of people try to say Black women shouldn’t have blonde hair, but why shouldn’t we express ourselves in whichever way we see fit?”

Ferguson notes that while Dark and Lovely continues to focus on meeting the needs of its core consumer, who is aged 45 and older, it is also looking for ways to engage its fledgling Gen Z and Millennial consumer base, which are largely flocking to the brand’s hair coloring assortment (making Good, who has long made waves with her oft-colored locks, even more of a synergistic match).

“We’ve started to see younger consumers really come into the fold, especially with our latest bleach kit launch last year. When we looked at who adoption was coming from, it was those younger consumers who are embracing bleaching and blonding their hair as a way to be more expressive and daring with their looks,” she said.

Ferguson likens the momentum hair coloring is enduring among the Black community to the early days of the natural hair wave that took hold in the late 2010s, emphasizing the important role education will play in engaging the color-curious consumer in 2023.

“When we were all going natural a few years ago, we all needed lots of hand-holding, a lot of demo-ing, just to learn how to do a twist-out, or a wash-and-go — the process is similar with hair coloring,” said Ferguson, adding that one effort the brand is inaugurating this year as a means to lower the hair-coloring barrier is color-and-sip events, in which attendees drink wine as they learn to color wigs.