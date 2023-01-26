Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the CountryTravel MavenPicher, OK
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
“Missouri State Rifle Championships” hosted in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — For the first time ever, “Webb City High School” hosted the “Missouri State Rifle Championships”. Almost 200 students from 16 different school districts across Missouri participated in the three-day event. Today’s competition tested participants’ skills in shooting air rifles in the...
fourstateshomepage.com
“National Seed Swap Day” at the Joplin Empire Market
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s still only January, but some people in Joplin are already gearing up for spring gardens. Saturday is “National Seed Swap Day”, and the “Joplin Empire Market” celebrated the day with the community. What’s even better?. No one even had...
Local church observes possible asteroid visible for over an hour
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Joplin Calvary Church captured footage of an apparent meteor blazing over the 4-State sky for over an hour on its Ring Doorbell Camera.
Have you seen this missing teen from Joplin, Mo.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Last seen near the area of 4th and Maiden Lane in Joplin, Thursday, January 26, 2023. She may still be in local area or traveled out of state. Last known wearing: black hoodie and jeans.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Cookies for Co-Workers!
This month the Boys were out at the Joplin Humane Society as they were our GMFS Cookies for Co-Workers winners, brought to you by Coley’s Cookies! be sure to check out fourstateshomepage.com to enter for your chance to win next month’s opportunity!
fourstateshomepage.com
“Annual Block Kids Contest” at PSU
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Kids in Pittsburg practiced their creative skills with construction, today. Pittsburg State University’s School of Construction and the “National Association of Women in Construction Chapter 3-82” hosted the “13th Annual Block Kids Contest” at the Technology Center on campus. Children in...
Badge pinning ceremony recognizes four Joplin officers
Joplin, Mo. - A badge pinning ceremony held at the Public Safety Training Center in Joplin today recognized four officers.
fourstateshomepage.com
Chili and Bingo in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Chili and bingo were on the agenda for folks in Carterville, this evening. Around 100 community members gathered at the “Carterville Community Center” for the event, hosted by the “Carterville Park Committee”. Over 15 different kinds of chili put taste buds to...
koamnewsnow.com
Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023
Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Tractor trailer into guardrail 249 near Newman Rod
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, January 27, reports of a semi crash along 249 near Newman Road exit alerted Jasper County E-911.
The 1937 Missouri State Hospital No. 3 building was repurposed into Ash Place Apartments
What used to be known as the Infirmary Building, Missouri State Hospital No. 3 (aka Nevada State Hospital) is now Ash Place Apartments. This large X-shaped building is located at 2095 N. Ash Street in Nevada, Missouri. In 2005, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
koamnewsnow.com
Man accidentally drops wallet, can you I.D. person who pockets it?
Man accidentally drops wallet, can you I.D. person who pockets it?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in...
koamnewsnow.com
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Emergency license suspension issued for Fort Scott day care
FORT SCOTT, Kan. - Kansas officials issue an Emergency Order of Suspension against a Fort Scott day care.
fourstateshomepage.com
Building Bridges of Joplin
Adrienne Weston of Building Bridges interviews Gary about why he is so involved in this organization. If you are interested in volunteering visit buildingbridges4states.org.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
koamnewsnow.com
Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
kggfradio.com
Joplin Police Searching For Missing Teen
The Joplin Police Department is seeking your help to locate a missing teen. 14-year-old Alivia D. Hubbard is described as a white female, approximately 5’2 with red and black hair. Hubbard was last seen wearing a black hoodie with jeans in the area of 4th St. & Maiden Lane. If you have any information, please contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 x1885 or x1637.
Nearby suspect puts some Galena schools on lockdown
GALENA, Kan. (KOAM) – A search in Galena led to some of the city’s schools being put on lockdown Thursday morning.
Comments / 0