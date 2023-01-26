ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

“Missouri State Rifle Championships” hosted in Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. — For the first time ever, “Webb City High School” hosted the “Missouri State Rifle Championships”. Almost 200 students from 16 different school districts across Missouri participated in the three-day event. Today’s competition tested participants’ skills in shooting air rifles in the...
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“National Seed Swap Day” at the Joplin Empire Market

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s still only January, but some people in Joplin are already gearing up for spring gardens. Saturday is “National Seed Swap Day”, and the “Joplin Empire Market” celebrated the day with the community. What’s even better?. No one even had...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Cookies for Co-Workers!

This month the Boys were out at the Joplin Humane Society as they were our GMFS Cookies for Co-Workers winners, brought to you by Coley’s Cookies! be sure to check out fourstateshomepage.com to enter for your chance to win next month’s opportunity!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“Annual Block Kids Contest” at PSU

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Kids in Pittsburg practiced their creative skills with construction, today. Pittsburg State University’s School of Construction and the “National Association of Women in Construction Chapter 3-82” hosted the “13th Annual Block Kids Contest” at the Technology Center on campus. Children in...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Chili and Bingo in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Chili and bingo were on the agenda for folks in Carterville, this evening. Around 100 community members gathered at the “Carterville Community Center” for the event, hosted by the “Carterville Park Committee”. Over 15 different kinds of chili put taste buds to...
CARTERVILLE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023

Neosho Square late Tuesday night, January 24, 2023
koamnewsnow.com

Man accidentally drops wallet, can you I.D. person who pockets it?

Man accidentally drops wallet, can you I.D. person who pockets it?. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.

Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Building Bridges of Joplin

Adrienne Weston of Building Bridges interviews Gary about why he is so involved in this organization. If you are interested in volunteering visit buildingbridges4states.org.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Joplin Police Searching For Missing Teen

The Joplin Police Department is seeking your help to locate a missing teen. 14-year-old Alivia D. Hubbard is described as a white female, approximately 5’2 with red and black hair. Hubbard was last seen wearing a black hoodie with jeans in the area of 4th St. & Maiden Lane. If you have any information, please contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 x1885 or x1637.
JOPLIN, MO

