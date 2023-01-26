Read full article on original website
The second Glass City: Tiffin Glass Museum reopens for 25th anniversary
TIFFIN, Ohio — Toledo is well known as the Glass City. But, Tiffin could have claimed that title as well. After being closed recently for renovations, cleaning and general reorganization, the Tiffin Glass Museum officially reopened Wednesday. It is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 12-4 p.m. It was...
Gov. DeWine tours Toledo's Narcotics Intelligence Center to push for increased funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center in Toledo on Wednesday, one day after discussing increased funding for the program during his state of the state address. DeWine is asking the state legislature to approve $13 million to expand services at ONIC, double...
Shoreland Avenue under scrutiny following latest crash
SHORELAND, Ohio — A busy road in Point Place is under scrutiny once again. A truck had to be pulled from the Ottawa River that runs parallel to Shoreland Avenue last Friday. Nearby resident Bob Ulinski remembers the scene Friday night. "We were just sitting in the house and...
Man calls for the return his friend's ashes after they're stolen out of his car
TOLEDO, Ohio — Waterville resident Parker Hanson is asking for the return of his friend's ashes after he said they were stolen right out of his car Tuesday at the Glendale Garden Cafe in south Toledo. Security footage at the restaurant showed someone passing by his car, which was...
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
$2 million in funding available for Toledo youth programming
TOLEDO, Ohio — A parks and youth services grant worth $2 million has been set aside to provide support for kids in Toledo. In the past, the grant was awarded to the city parks' summer programs. Now the requirements to apply have changed to include programs open all year.
Semi crash closes I-75 northbound in Toledo Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northbound I-75 between Wales Road and Miami Street closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-trailer. An ODOT spokesperson said a semi hit the crash attenuator at the Miami exit and spilled diesel fuel for about 300 feet, which required additional cleanup. The attenuator was replaced, the truck was hauled away, and the spokesperson said traffic should be moving again by 4:30 p.m.
2 teens shot, 1 taken in for questioning after two shootings in west Toledo, TPD says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police said two people were shot Tuesday night within about one mile of each other in west Toledo. The incidents are currently unconfirmed to be related, police said. One person is confirmed to have been detained by police for questioning. On Wednesday, the victims were...
Toledo law students honor Tyre Nichols, call for police reform at candlelight vigil
TOLEDO, Ohio — In the days following the release of body and surveillance camera footage showing Memphis police officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, protests and vigils happened across the country. In northwest Ohio, the University of Toledo held one of its own on Monday night through the College of...
TPD: Hoax call at Bowsher High School leads to lockdown Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to Bowsher High School Saturday morning at approximately 11:10 a.m. after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip that two men had been seen in the parking lot with weapons. According to a police report, the caller claimed the two suspects were loading weapons into...
LIST | Black History Month events in Toledo, 419
TOLEDO, Ohio — Black History Month runs from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28 and celebrates and honors the history, culture and lives of Black Americans. A variety of events in Toledo and the 419 offer cultural enrichment and learning experiences about the triumphs and struggles of generations of Black Americans in the U.S.
Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
How to prevent freezing pipes during frigid winter temperatures
TOLEDO, Ohio — As frigid temperatures continue and January ends, frozen pipes are a danger for Toledoans. There are some ways to prevent it though, and save thousands of dollars in potential damages. Jodi Gross, the executive director of the east Toledo Senior Center, is all too familiar with...
New wellness room at Blanchard Valley Hospital is a self-care haven for hospital staff
FINDLAY, Ohio — Everyone needs a break every once in a while. When it comes to nurses and other medical personnel whose breaks are few and far between, they may need a little more time away from the grind than others. The nurses at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay...
Officers patrol Perrysburg schools to get to know students, build relationships with community
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg junior and high school students are used to seeing school resource officers monitoring their halls. But this year, younger students in the district will be getting to know the officers as well. The partnership is a familiar one for Quinn Crosby, who has been a...
Ohio education officials respond to reports of Nazi homeschool group
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — One local state education leader has expressed concerns this week after reports that two Upper Sandusky residents are operating a neo-Nazi "dissident homeschool" group on messaging app Telegram. According to reports in VICE news, the group's channel includes lesson plans that promote reading the texts...
Family holds blood drive for son, one week after city demolishes building where he died
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just over a week ago, the blighted Rosemary Apartments in north Toledo finally came down. It was that vacant building, which stood at the corner of N. Detroit Ave. and Phillips Ave., where 16-year-old Joshua Sorrell fell five stories to his death while exploring the abandoned property with friends in June of 2016.
Zillow ranks Bowling Green third-most popular college town in US
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Popular real estate site Zillow rated Bowling Green as the third most popular college town in America. Some residents say it personally ranks even higher. "It's definitely number one in my heart for sure," Tim Emmerich, owner of downtown staple Call of the Canyon Cafe...
Go 'Way Back in the Day' with Perrysburg Musical Theatre's production of 'Bright Star'
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Take a bluegrass journey to Appalachia in Perrysburg Musical Theatre's (PMT) production of "Bright Star," coming to the Commodore Building on Feb. 10 - 12. The musical, which is inspired by a true story, takes place in 1945-46 North Carolina and follows literary editor Alice Murphy...
Uncle John's owner offers new details on move of iconic restaurant
TOLEDO, Ohio — Pancakes, car washes and speculation made their way through Toledo this past weekend. Uncle John's Pancake House, which has been on Secor Road for 63 years is relocating. That's according to their owner of 11 years, Sal Tubeileh. On Saturday, Tubeileh announced his decision to sell...
