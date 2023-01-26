Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
WATCH: Fran McCaffery talks Iowa's 63-61 loss to Michigan State
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke with the media following Iowa's 63-61 loss to Michigan State on Thursday. You can check out McCaffery's presser in the embedded video above. You can get an annual membership for 30% off ! Take advantage now and be the first to know everything going...
Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Reportedly Transfers To Rival Program
Former Ohio State wide receiver Austin Kutscher has transferred within the conference, joining the Iowa Hawkeyes program ahead of the 2023 college football season. Kutscher joined the Buckeyes program as a preferred walk-on in the 2018 class. He appeared in just three games during his four years ...
Fate Of Michigan State Players Involved In Tunnel Assault Decided
A decision has been made in relation to four Michigan State players involved in the October tunnel assault of a Michigan player.
WATCH: Fran McCaffery, Tom Izzo Postgame
Iowa, Michigan State Basketball Coaches Discuss Thursday's Contest
No. 1 Penn State wrestling tops over no. 2 Iowa in front of record-tying crowd
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling came back to beat no. 2 Iowa in front of a record-tying 15,998 fans. It was the Hawkeyes first trip to Happy Valley since the 2017-2018 season. Iowa controlled the early goin s of the match, drawing wins from four of its first six wrestlers, […]
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Hawkeyes Drop Road Dual in Happy Valley
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team won four matches and led 14-9 through six matches, but top-ranked Penn State claimed the final four bouts to post a 23-14 dual victory on Friday night in front of 15,998 fans at the Bryce Jordan Center. The...
WATCH: Iowa-Penn St. Wrestling Post-Match
Top-Ranked Nittany Lions Knock Off Hawkeyes Friday in State College
WILX-TV
MSU Coach Suzy Merchant to miss Illinois game after car accident
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Universities’ head women’s basketball coach will miss Sunday’s MSU game against Illinois due to a car accident. MSU Athletics said Suzy Merchant will miss Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is said to be okay. MSU Athletics said coach Dean Lockwood will act as the head coach while she is in the hospital.
Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other
Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, January 27
JACKSON -- Here are scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Friday, January 27. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
bridgemi.com
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
WLNS
Jackson County family grieving through unimaginable loss
Jackson County family grieving through unimaginable …. Jackson County family grieving through unimaginable loss. Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of …. Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State. Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s …. Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize...
Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the U.P.
Multiple different agencies responded to the crash and tried life saving measures after she hit a tree.
After 47 Years, Local Radio Legend Danny Stewart Calls It a Day
Danny and I met well over forty years ago and it’s been a runaway friendship ever since. Some of the best times I had in radio were working with Danny. He and I would always fill in for the morning show at WVIC whenever the regular host called in sick, or tired, or just plain sick & tired. Just about every time we did the morning show, we did many fun features, including “Stump the DJ” where we asked for classic TV, movie, or music questions from the listeners; that was always enjoyable. We never laughed so hard as when we did that show together. I’m glad I saved a stack of cassettes from those shows.
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
WILX-TV
2023 Faster Horses lineup has arrived
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The lineup for the 3-day country music festival at Michigan International Speedway this July has been revealed. The Faster Horses Festival has announced its headliners including Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, and Shania Twain. Other artists include Dustin Lynch, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Dylan Scott,...
Wild 12-Car Police Chase In Charlotte Caught On Video
Get ready for the most excitement you'll probably see all week in one video. Someone was quick enough to grab a video of a wild police chase that began in Calhoun County on Tuesday and lasted over an hour long. The chase led to the driver in question being chased through the community of Charlotte, where someone pulled out their phone and captured the madness, as one person commented on the situation:
