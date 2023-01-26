ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

hawkeyesports.com

No. 2 Hawkeyes Drop Road Dual in Happy Valley

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team won four matches and led 14-9 through six matches, but top-ranked Penn State claimed the final four bouts to post a 23-14 dual victory on Friday night in front of 15,998 fans at the Bryce Jordan Center. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
WILX-TV

MSU Coach Suzy Merchant to miss Illinois game after car accident

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Universities’ head women’s basketball coach will miss Sunday’s MSU game against Illinois due to a car accident. MSU Athletics said Suzy Merchant will miss Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is said to be okay. MSU Athletics said coach Dean Lockwood will act as the head coach while she is in the hospital.
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other

Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
IOWA CITY, IA
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

Jackson County family grieving through unimaginable loss

Jackson County family grieving through unimaginable …. Jackson County family grieving through unimaginable loss. Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of …. Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State. Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s …. Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

After 47 Years, Local Radio Legend Danny Stewart Calls It a Day

Danny and I met well over forty years ago and it’s been a runaway friendship ever since. Some of the best times I had in radio were working with Danny. He and I would always fill in for the morning show at WVIC whenever the regular host called in sick, or tired, or just plain sick & tired. Just about every time we did the morning show, we did many fun features, including “Stump the DJ” where we asked for classic TV, movie, or music questions from the listeners; that was always enjoyable. We never laughed so hard as when we did that show together. I’m glad I saved a stack of cassettes from those shows.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

2023 Faster Horses lineup has arrived

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The lineup for the 3-day country music festival at Michigan International Speedway this July has been revealed. The Faster Horses Festival has announced its headliners including Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, and Shania Twain. Other artists include Dustin Lynch, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Dylan Scott,...
BROOKLYN, MI
1077 WRKR

Wild 12-Car Police Chase In Charlotte Caught On Video

Get ready for the most excitement you'll probably see all week in one video. Someone was quick enough to grab a video of a wild police chase that began in Calhoun County on Tuesday and lasted over an hour long. The chase led to the driver in question being chased through the community of Charlotte, where someone pulled out their phone and captured the madness, as one person commented on the situation:
CHARLOTTE, MI

