County showdown: Owls, Lions meet tonight for Bruce Thomas title
1. Freeburg, Ill.; 2. Hillsboro; 3. Herculaneum; 4. Cape Girardeau Central; 5. Fox; 6. STL Knights; 7. Seckman; 8. KIPP St. Louis. Seckman 46, Hillsboro 40; Herculaneum 57, STL Knights 53. Jan. 26. Freeburg 63, Cape Central 31; Herculaneum 52, Seckman 45. Jan. 27. Consolation semifinals: Fox vs. KIPP,...
Larry James LaRose Sr., 82, Festus
Larry James LaRose Sr., 82, of Festus died Jan. 25, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in De Soto. Mr. LaRose worked as an operator at the Westinghouse nuclear fuels plant in Hematite. He was a longtime member of Hematite Methodist Church, a member of the Festus/Crystal City Conservation Club and the former caretaker for Hematite Methodist Cemetery. He was born April 14, 1940, in Crystal City, the son of the late Frieda (Wentzel) and William W. LaRose. He was preceded in death by his wife: Wanda (Hoffman) LaRose.
Jerry Brooks Buchanan, 71, De Soto and Arnold
Jerry Brooks Buchanan, 71 of De Soto and Arnold died Dec. 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Buchanan was a member of Herculaneum Masonic Lodge 338 and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Born Feb. 14, 1951, in East Prairie, he was the son of the late Harold Dolan and Helen Agnes (Hardin) Buchanan. He was preceded in death by his wife: Paulette (Randolph) Buchanan.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
St. Louis Powerball player gets lucky on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th isn't typically associated with good fortune, but one lucky St. Louis Poweball player won $100,000 when he opted to play on that day. The winning ticket was purchased at St. Louis' Joel's Benton Park BP, 1815 Arsenal.
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for...
St. Louis Schnucks sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
The top prize of $50,000 in the Missouri Lottery's "Deck the Halls" Scratchers game was found on a ticket purchased at Schnucks Market, 1032 Lemay Ferry Road, in St. Louis.
Major cold front hits St. Louis overnight, some freezing rain possible
Hopefully, you took advantage of the warm weather Saturday. A cold front arrives overnight, bringing back much colder air to the St. Louis region.
De Soto officials plan to buy old shoe factory land
The city of De Soto is buying the property where a shoe factory used to operate. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Jan. 17 to buy the 1.7-acre property at 301 E. Clement St. from Jefferson County, which had taken over the property because of unpaid taxes. De...
The top romantic and cozy restaurants in St. Louis
American. At one of St. Louis’ most distinctive restaurants, the focus is on multi-course tastings. The cuisine is an homage to the cooking and foodstuffs of the 19th-century Ozarks. 3307 Washington, 314-449-1208. $$$$. American. This outstanding (and still relatively unknown) dinner house boasts dishes from chef Jon Dreja (Franco,...
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
Love’s gets permission, with conditions, to build Herculaneum truck stop
After a new traffic study is completed, it looks like the Love’s Travel Stops will proceed with its plans to build a truck stop on a 28-acre site west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way in Herculaneum. City Administrator Jim Kasten said he believes the...
TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge
TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
Review: Hatch’d Is One of St. Louis’ Most Thrilling Brunch Spots
The south city spot offers excellent creative signature dishes and classics
Betty Louise (Neusel) Stochl, 92, House Springs
Betty Louise (Neusel) Stochl, 92, of House Springs died Jan. 21, 2023. Mrs. Stochl owned and operated Betty’s Books until June 17, 2012, and was instrumental in getting the Jefferson County Library started. She enjoyed reading, traveling the country with her husband and running her bookstore for 35 years. Born Oct. 17, 1930, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Violet (Koonce) and Daniel Neusel.
Two-vehicle accident in Arnold injures two
Two women were injured Thursday, Jan. 26, in an accident at Hwy. 141 and Hwy. 21 near Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:10 p.m., Lacey A. Snow, 25, of Park Hills was driving north in a 2014 Ford Taurus on Hwy. 141 in the left turn lane for Hwy. 21 and changed lanes to the right to continue north on Hwy. 141. However, when Snow got into the northbound lane, she pulled into the path of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old High Ridge girl, and the left front corner of the Jeep hit the back right corner of the Ford, the report said.
'That's when it all came down': Trees, power lines fall after Wednesday snowfall in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Farmington received up to 10 inches of snow Wednesday. Some other parts of St. Francois County also got nearly 10 inches of snow. Those were the highest totals in our area from the storm. According to the Farmington Fire Department, they received at least two dozen...
One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
