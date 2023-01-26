Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s band Friday Night Live Music hits a high note
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber is receiving attention once again from the central Ohio community, but this time it is not about the weather forecast. A detailed profile of Gelber’s ensemble Friday Night Live Music was shared in Columbus Jewish News. The article highlights the longtime forecaster’s passion for traditional Shabbat music […]
Record-Herald
Lincoln Day Dinner set for Feb. 20
U.S. Representative Mike Carey is scheduled to be the featured speaker at the 2023 Fayette County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner on Monday, Feb. 20. Congressman Carey is currently serving as representative of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. He serves on the House Ways and Means Committee. Carey was born in...
WHIZ
Benny the Bass Predicts an Early Spring at Buckeye Lake
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – The Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce Winterfest has returned. Winterfest started bright and early this morning with Benny the Bass making his annual spring prediction. Benny was put in a tank with a minnow which he ate, meaning we will have an early spring.
columbusunderground.com
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
Record-Herald
Blue Lions defeat Hillsboro on senior night, 77-53
It was senior night for the Blue Lions (14-4) as they hosted Hillsboro (5-11) on Friday night in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contest. Prior to the start of the varsity game, Washington honored their four senior basketball players: Michael Bearden, Raleigh Haithcock, Tanner Lemaster, and Brayden May. Senior Kyland Howard was honored as a team scout.
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy’s life
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fraternal Order of Police recognized a Chillicothe dispatcher Saturday morning who saved a Ross County deputy’s life in November. At a hotel in Dublin, Chillicothe police dispatcher Taylor Matson was honored by the FOP for rendering first aid and saving Ross County sergeant Eric Kocheran quickly after he was shot. […]
Record-Herald
Panthers edge Cavs, 50-47
The stage is now set for a showdown next Saturday night at Miami Trace High School with the championship in the Frontier Athletic Conference on the line between the two Fayette County rivals. The Miami Trace Panthers had to take care of their business Friday night in a Frontier Athletic...
Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues Ohio hospital
"NCH did not engage in a meaningful interactive process with Moore regarding her religious beliefs even after she offered to provide additional information following NCH’s denial of her exemption and accommodation request," the complaint read.
NBC4 Columbus
Pickup truck fire causes backup on I-71 North
6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
WSYX ABC6
Amazon buying nearly 400 acres for $116 million in Licking County near Intel site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon is buying hundreds of acres of more land in Licking County. According to Licking County Auditor records, Amazon Data Services Inc. bought 392.11 acres of land on the west side of Beech Road and straddling Miller Road on January 17, 2023. The transaction for...
Record-Herald
Adena’s orthopedic program helps save firefighter’s livelihood
CHILLICOTHE – Anyone who works in a physically demanding profession knows that a serious injury can pose a significant threat to your livelihood. That was the situation facing firefighter Jeremy Stiver last year. “I was carrying a full-size mattress down the stairs and I missed a step,” he recalled....
Comments / 0