Chillicothe, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died

The Spectrum 01-29-2023: J.D. Vance on tanks to Ukraine; Ohio Statehouse GOP in turmoil; Intel in Ohio. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3kPMdiE. Skyline Chili owner braces for busy crowds as Cincinnati …. Skyline Chili owner braces for busy crowds as Cincinnati Bengals face Kansas City Chiefs. Connecting with COSI: Making plastic snow.
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

Lincoln Day Dinner set for Feb. 20

U.S. Representative Mike Carey is scheduled to be the featured speaker at the 2023 Fayette County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner on Monday, Feb. 20. Congressman Carey is currently serving as representative of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. He serves on the House Ways and Means Committee. Carey was born in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Benny the Bass Predicts an Early Spring at Buckeye Lake

BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – The Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce Winterfest has returned. Winterfest started bright and early this morning with Benny the Bass making his annual spring prediction. Benny was put in a tank with a minnow which he ate, meaning we will have an early spring.
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures

Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

Blue Lions defeat Hillsboro on senior night, 77-53

It was senior night for the Blue Lions (14-4) as they hosted Hillsboro (5-11) on Friday night in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contest. Prior to the start of the varsity game, Washington honored their four senior basketball players: Michael Bearden, Raleigh Haithcock, Tanner Lemaster, and Brayden May. Senior Kyland Howard was honored as a team scout.
HILLSBORO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27

This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Panthers edge Cavs, 50-47

The stage is now set for a showdown next Saturday night at Miami Trace High School with the championship in the Frontier Athletic Conference on the line between the two Fayette County rivals. The Miami Trace Panthers had to take care of their business Friday night in a Frontier Athletic...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickup truck fire causes backup on I-71 North

As soon as you turn off Route 33 into The Plains, not only are you in Bengals country – you’re in Joe Burrow country. https://nbc4i.co/3wyGccX. As soon as you turn off Route 33 into The Plains, not only are you in Bengals country – you’re in Joe Burrow country. https://nbc4i.co/3wyGccX.
ATHENS, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Adena’s orthopedic program helps save firefighter’s livelihood

CHILLICOTHE – Anyone who works in a physically demanding profession knows that a serious injury can pose a significant threat to your livelihood. That was the situation facing firefighter Jeremy Stiver last year. “I was carrying a full-size mattress down the stairs and I missed a step,” he recalled....
CHILLICOTHE, OH

