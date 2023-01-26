Read full article on original website
Chili and Bingo in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Chili and bingo were on the agenda for folks in Carterville, this evening. Around 100 community members gathered at the “Carterville Community Center” for the event, hosted by the “Carterville Park Committee”. Over 15 different kinds of chili put taste buds to...
“National Seed Swap Day” at the Joplin Empire Market
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s still only January, but some people in Joplin are already gearing up for spring gardens. Saturday is “National Seed Swap Day”, and the “Joplin Empire Market” celebrated the day with the community. What’s even better?. No one even had...
“Annual Block Kids Contest” at PSU
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Kids in Pittsburg practiced their creative skills with construction, today. Pittsburg State University’s School of Construction and the “National Association of Women in Construction Chapter 3-82” hosted the “13th Annual Block Kids Contest” at the Technology Center on campus. Children in...
GMFS Cookies for Co-Workers!
This month the Boys were out at the Joplin Humane Society as they were our GMFS Cookies for Co-Workers winners, brought to you by Coley’s Cookies! be sure to check out fourstateshomepage.com to enter for your chance to win next month’s opportunity!
Building Bridges of Joplin
Adrienne Weston of Building Bridges interviews Gary about why he is so involved in this organization. If you are interested in volunteering visit buildingbridges4states.org.
MSSU’s Dress to Impress accepting donations
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve cleaned out your closet lately — or are about to do so — Missouri Southern would be happy to help you unload some of what you no longer want or need. Career services officials are gearing up for the annual Dress...
Celebrate Main Street
The Foundry in Granby stopped by to give a glimpse of all the exciting merchandise they have at their store. They also brought along some items from other local stores that will be participating in the Celebrate Main Street event this weekend, happening in Granby. All the info here:
“Missouri State Rifle Championships” hosted in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — For the first time ever, “Webb City High School” hosted the “Missouri State Rifle Championships”. Almost 200 students from 16 different school districts across Missouri participated in the three-day event. Today’s competition tested participants’ skills in shooting air rifles in the...
Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
Grove man in custody for stabbing puppy; animal thought to have eaten man’s pot
JAY, OK – A Grove man is accused of using a kitchen knife to stab a puppy that had chewed up his marijuana stash. Corbin Shultz, 20, is charged in Delaware County District Court with one felony count of cruelty to animals. He is being held at the Delaware County jail.
Pittsburg hospital now offering medical delivery service
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A crucial service is going to be available soon at one Pittsburg hospital. Ascension Via Christi Hospital is set to become a Dispensary of Hope site, which will enable the delivery of critical medicine and supplies from that location. Dispensary of Hope provides access to delivery...
Fire damages Grove motel
GROVE, Okla. – A fire that heavily damaged a Grand Lake motel on Friday evening is under investigation by the state’s Fire Marshal office. The Outrigger, a long-standing Grove motel, was reported on fire shortly before 8 p.m., said Rocky Desilva, Grove Deputy Fire Chief. “The fire was...
Kansas woman sentenced for leaving young children with accused abuser
JAY, Okla. – Nicole Louise Henson, 27, of Fredonia, Kansas received a 10-year deferred sentence for leaving her children with a caretaker who allegedly abused one of them. Henson entered a guilty plea in Delaware County District Court in Jay on Thursday to one charge of felony child neglect.
