Netflix series stars of 'Selling Sunet' opening new office in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The Oppenheim Group, stars of the hit Netflix series "Selling Sunset," announced their plans to open a new sprawling office in San Diego. The real-estate giant group took to social media to share that their fourth and newest office was planned to open in the La Jolla area of San Diego.
'Vigil for unity' held in honor of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay victims
SAN DIEGO — A vigil was held in City Heights Saturday to honor the victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay shootings. People from all over San Diego county stood side by side to call for an end to violence and to stand united against hate. "It's...
San Diego weekly Reader
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
Downtown San Diego Old Central Library transforms into women's shelter
SAN DIEGO — The Old Central Library in Downtown San Diego has a new purpose: welcoming women experiencing homelessness. For years people have slept on the sidewalks surrounding the library. Now its been transformed into a place for those people to seek shelter. "They have a safe place to...
Transgender woman shares her side of story amid locker room controversy
A transgender woman at the center of controversy over an incident at a YMCA stood before the Santee City Council and community members to tell her side of the story.
KPBS
Families of people who died in custody call for group meeting with San Diego County sheriff
Justice reform activists and family members of people who died in custody held a news conference in front of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Wednesday to express their frustration over not being able to meet with Sheriff Kelly Martinez as a group. "We see it as an ugly start...
Active tuberculosis case reported at National City Boys and Girls Club
SAN DIEGO — Students and staff at Boys & Girls Club's National City location and some Boys & Girls Club summer campsites may have been exposed to tuberculosis, San Diego County public health officials announced Thursday. The county's Health and Human Services Agency's Public Health Services department and club...
San Diego Unified Students Are Missing School at Alarming Rates This Year
Tens of thousands of San Diego Unified students have missed so many school days they’re now considered chronically absent, which poses a threat to their learning and to the district’s financial resources. This year’s chronic absenteeism rate among students has more than doubled since the year prior to...
Sushi Ichifuji to Debut This Spring in Linda Vista
Japanese Omakase Restaurant to Replace Sushi Diner
Teen Girl Blasts YMCA Trans Policy After Seeing a Transgender Woman Shower
A teen in San Diego is speaking out against a YMCA’s transgender inclusion policy after she encountered a naked transgender woman while showering in the women’s locker room at a San Diego location. Earlier this month, 17-year-old Rebecca Phillips was showering at the Santee facility after her swim...
San Diego police officers help woman whose wheelchair was stuck in Valencia Park mud
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers were dispatched to Valencia Park, but it wasn't for crime, to keep the peace, or to search for a person - it was a call to help a woman whose wheelchair was stuck in the mud. Officers were dispatched to the 5100...
Major Breakthrough In Preventing Dementia Discovered By UC San Diego
The researchers findings are particularly positive for women who are at higher risk for developing dementia than men.
Old Central Library becomes homeless shelter for women
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced Thursday a new women’s shelter is opening downtown.
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
KMPH.com
250 lbs. of fentanyl seized at San Diego border
Earlier this week, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke took to social media to celebrate a massive drug bust at the border in San Diego. K9 Dark and his border patrol officer seized 250 pounds of fentanyl. In the photo provided, a mountain of fentanyl bags is seen piled high...
California Reparations Task Force holds meeting in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The California Reparations Task Force is holding the first of two meetings in San Diego on Friday, January 27. The task force will be developing a reparation proposal for African Americans, specifically those who are descendants of former slaves. The task force is made up of...
KTLA.com
Camp Pendleton deploys barriers to stop gate crasher; car bursts into flames
A dramatic scene played out at Camp Pendleton Friday evening when a driver attempted to crash through the main gate at the Marine base just north of San Diego, military officials said. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a driver attempted “to gain unauthorized access to the installation,” Camp...
kusi.com
Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
northcountydailystar.com
Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”
Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
Hotel fire forces evacuations in San Ysidro
A Friday night fire broke out inside a San Ysidro hotel, forcing people to leave their rooms, said the San Diego Fire Department.
