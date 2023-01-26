ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Blood all over north San Diego County

Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KMPH.com

250 lbs. of fentanyl seized at San Diego border

Earlier this week, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke took to social media to celebrate a massive drug bust at the border in San Diego. K9 Dark and his border patrol officer seized 250 pounds of fentanyl. In the photo provided, a mountain of fentanyl bags is seen piled high...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

California Reparations Task Force holds meeting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The California Reparations Task Force is holding the first of two meetings in San Diego on Friday, January 27. The task force will be developing a reparation proposal for African Americans, specifically those who are descendants of former slaves. The task force is made up of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”

Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy