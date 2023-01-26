ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

UConn football gets commitment from Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year John Neider

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football program has secured the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Law's John Neider, this year's player of the year and the New Haven Register First Team All-State quarterback, announced on Friday that he will be joining his predecessor, running back Victor Rosa of Bristol Central, in the UConn locker room next fall.
5 Connecticut high school boys basketball players we missed in the preseason 25 players to watch

The 25 boys basketball players to watch list includes a group we think will make an impact on a given season and are worth checking out in person at some point. There is no exact science to this — not everyone you list is always going to pan out. Then there are several more players you consider, then decide to leave off. Not everyone can make it.
Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here

Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
Opinion: Early voting system must be equitable, inclusive and accessible

This session, the Connecticut General Assembly will consider how to make the voters’ vision for early voting a reality. When they do, it is worth remembering that early voting was more popular with Connecticut voters, in percentage support, than any candidate for statewide or congressional office on the ballot here in 2022, as well as the majority of victors in contested races for the legislature.
Opinion: CT must create a permanent child tax credit

Gov. Ned Lamont has set an important goal for our state: making Connecticut the most family- friendly state in America. We agree that it’s time to take action to invest in our families. Creating a permanent, fully refundable Connecticut child tax credit of $600 per child is an important, high-impact step to support our families.
Editorial: Stop plan to redefine ‘affordable’

Some House Republicans in Connecticut have a novel idea for solving the state’s real and growing housing crisis. They want to pretend it doesn’t exist. It goes like this. Think of an issue like the poverty line. What if, instead of setting the poverty line for a family of four’s average annual income at around $30,000 ( as it was federally in 2022), we set the bar at $15,000, which was the line for an individual? Suddenly, a lot fewer people are in poverty.
