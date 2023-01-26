Read full article on original website
WC swimmers fall to JCU in prep for OACs
WILMINGTON — John Carroll University defeated the Wilmington College men’s and women’s swim teams Saturday afternoon at the WC pool. It was the final dual of the season for the Quakers, who will begin tapering for the OAC Championships. In individual events, Caden Traggiai recorded two top-three...
WC men, women have strong days at Wittenberg
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s track and field team tallied 10 top-eight finishes at the Steemer Showcase at Wittenberg University Saturday. The event was individual-based and did not feature team scores. For the WC women, there were five top-eight finishes. In track events, the Quaker relay...
Borror wrestlers win SBAAC championship
MT. ORAB — With a full lineup for the first time this season, Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School wrestling team won the SBAAC Middle School Championship wrestling tournament Saturday at Western Brown High School. ”This was the first time we have been able to wrestle with a...
Hurricane wins 3rd tourney of year, 1st at Eaton
EATON — Continuing one of the best team seasons in Wilmington High School wrestling history, the Hurricane were easy winners Saturday at the 52nd annual Eaton Sam Ridder Invitational. Wilmington has won three tournaments this season. The Hurricane had 197 points while runnerup Milton-Union scored 144. Wilmington had a...
MBK Final: Heidelberg 92, WC 59
TIFFIN, Ohio – Heidelberg University led from start to finish in a 92-59 Ohio Athletic Conference victory over the Wilmington College men’s basketball team Saturday at Seiberling Gymnasium. Wilmington made 17-of-55 (30.9 percent) for the game, but connected on 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) from three-point distance. The Quakers converted...
WBK Final: Wilmington 61, Heidelberg 47
TIFFIN, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid with a 61-47 victory over Heidelberg University in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday from Seiberling Gymnasium. The Quakers forced 25 turnovers thanks in part to nine steals, which equated to a 29-7 advantage in...
MBK Final: Ohio Northern 79, Wilmington 62
ADA, Ohio – Up two points at halftime, Ohio Northern University (ONU) outscored the Wilmington College men’s basketball team 39-24 in the second half en route to a 79-62 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) victory on Thursday evening. The opening minutes saw neither team separate from one another, but...
Rock of ages
Jerry Goodbar recalls farming with his father right out of high school in 1962 when he noticed a rock stuck in the plow blades. He immediately noticed the granite was shaped like the State of Ohio with its squared-off western border with Indiana, the meandering Ohio River’s distinct demarcation and Lake Erie’s presence from Toledo to Conneaut.
BBK Final: Western Brown 64, Wilmington 37 (UPDATE story, quotes)
WILMINGTON — Drew Novak scored 22 points and Western Brown pulled away after a close first quarter to defeat Wilmington 64-37 Friday night at Fred Summers Court. The SBAAC American Division co-leaders are 7-1 in the conference and 13-3 overall. The Broncos are tied with New Richmond atop the loop.
BBK Final: EC reserves 47, Wilmington 39
WILMINGTON — East Clinton exploded for 29 points in the third quarter and erased a big halftime deficit en route to a 47-39 win over Wilmington in reserve boys basketball Saturday at Fred Summers Court. Aven Patel led the young Hurricane with 11 points, seven of those in the...
NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s band Friday Night Live Music hits a high note
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber is receiving attention once again from the central Ohio community, but this time it is not about the weather forecast. A detailed profile of Gelber’s ensemble Friday Night Live Music was shared in Columbus Jewish News. The article highlights the longtime forecaster’s passion for traditional Shabbat music […]
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
BBK Final: Wilmington 62, East Clinton 49 (UPDATE quotes, boxscore)
WILMINGTON — Led by Bryson Platt, Wilmington ended its 12-game losing streak Saturday night with a 62-49 win over East Clinton at Fred Summers Court. Platt led all scorers with 22 points. Wilmington was 11 for 19 at the free throw line for the game, with Platt hitting seven of eight, including all four in the fourth quarter.
Benny the Bass Predicts an Early Spring at Buckeye Lake
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – The Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce Winterfest has returned. Winterfest started bright and early this morning with Benny the Bass making his annual spring prediction. Benny was put in a tank with a minnow which he ate, meaning we will have an early spring.
Smith lone champ as BHS, EC compete at Milford Inv.
MILFORD — The Blanchester wrestling team finished fifth Saturday at the Milford Invitational. East Clinton wrestlers were 13th in the 19-team field. Hunter Smith of Blanchester won the 120-pound weight class with an 8-6 win over James Schnurstein of Anderson in the championship match. Blanchester’s Zack Musselman was the...
The Abandoned Town in Ohio that Is Considered to be ”Haunted”
Moonvilleis an abandoned town in Vinton County, Ohio's Brown Township, in the southeast of the country. Except for a few foundations, a cemetery, and an abandoned railroad tunnel that has inspired several ghost stories, nothing remains of this old mining town.
East Clinton swimmers celebrate Senior Night
HILLSBORO — It was Senior Night at the Highland County YMCA for East Clinton swimmers Tuesday night. The three senior Astros are Teddy Murphy, Melanie Harner and Savannah Tolle. “They have been foundational members of the swim team and have provided laughter, guidance, and encouragement to the younger members,”...
Thank you, Clinton County
Wow, how has time gone by so fast? As some of you already know, on Jan. 31, 2023, I will be officially retiring from my position as the Clinton County Extension Educator for Agriculture and Natural Resources. It has been a great career of 35 years and I owe it to all of you Clinton County. From the first day I arrived until now, I have always felt that I belonged to the community.
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County
OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
