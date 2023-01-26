ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KY

wymt.com

Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Irish Hill theatre staff mourns co-worker who was killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man shot and killed in Irish Hill on Thursday worked at Commonwealth Theatre Center. On Saturday, Commonwealth Theatre Center posted a statement on its website naming him as Kenny Maier. The statement read:. "Kenny Maier, a beloved member of our administrative staff lost his life...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions

Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. Lexington PD responded to ten injury collisions, 54 non-injury collisions, 12 motorist assists, and eleven traffic hazards between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday. On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Man, woman shot at while in their car on Manslick Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are recovering from injuries they sustained in a shooting in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on Thursday night. The two victims were in a car in a business' parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road when someone began shooting at them from outside the car, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbontv.com

Subject arrested peacefully, and identified from pursuit ending on Boonesboro Road earlier today

The official report on todays events leading up to the closure of Boonesboro Road is out. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division along with Lexington Police Department report they were actively pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south in Fayette County. Post 7 Troopers joined the pursuit as it entered Madison County past the 99- mile marker. The pursuit continued on I-75 until the operator exited at the 95- mile marker, turning left onto Boonsboro Road, where the vehicle came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
LEXINGTON, KY
signsofthetimes.com

Woman Killed After Denny’s Sign Falls on Car

Strong winds are being blamed for toppling a Denny’s sign that fell on a car, killing one woman and injuring two others. The sign in Elizabethtown, KY was captured on surveillance video as it fell 80 feet, the WLKY news station reports. “The sign actually hit the back seat,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

