6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred on State Highway 37 in Louisville, New York. State Police arrived on the scene at 6:02 a.m. to find a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus involved in the collision.
wymt.com
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
Semi hauling 60,000 lbs. of fertilizer hit by train in Pulaski County
Multiple agencies were called into action to respond to an incident that occurred as a semi-truck hauling around 60,000 pounds of granular fertilizer drove in front of an oncoming train.
19-year-old killed in fatal crash in Washington County
Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on KY Highway 555 on Thursday.
Wave 3
Marion County man found guilty of intentional murder in 2020 homicide case
LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lebanon man was found guilty by a jury for the murder of a 42-year-old woman back in April 2020. On April 5, Kentucky State Police were called to respond to a report of a shooting around 8:48 p.m. on Clear Creek Road in the Raywick community of Marion County.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Washington County
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (January 27, 2023) – On Thursday, January 26, 2023 at approximately 6:54 A.M. EST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on KY 555 near Mayes Creek Rd. in Washington County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Jadin Coleman, age 19 of...
WLKY.com
Irish Hill theatre staff mourns co-worker who was killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man shot and killed in Irish Hill on Thursday worked at Commonwealth Theatre Center. On Saturday, Commonwealth Theatre Center posted a statement on its website naming him as Kenny Maier. The statement read:. "Kenny Maier, a beloved member of our administrative staff lost his life...
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
linknky.com
Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions
Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. Lexington PD responded to ten injury collisions, 54 non-injury collisions, 12 motorist assists, and eleven traffic hazards between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday. On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Man arrested, charged with DUI after car crashes into Penn Station on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after sideswiping a vehicle and crashing into a Penn Station restaurant. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a reported vehicle vs. a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway around 6:40 p.m.
fox56news.com
2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington hate crime
One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is being housed at the Fayette County Detention Center and the police said they know who the other suspect is. 2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington …. One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is...
Pulaski County sheriff investigating shooting after woman dropped off at hospital
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pulaski County after a woman was dropped off at a hospital Thursday.
fox56news.com
Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal. The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous employee at Conway Middle School,...
Man, woman shot at while in their car on Manslick Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are recovering from injuries they sustained in a shooting in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on Thursday night. The two victims were in a car in a business' parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road when someone began shooting at them from outside the car, according to Louisville Metro Police.
wbontv.com
Subject arrested peacefully, and identified from pursuit ending on Boonesboro Road earlier today
The official report on todays events leading up to the closure of Boonesboro Road is out. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division along with Lexington Police Department report they were actively pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south in Fayette County. Post 7 Troopers joined the pursuit as it entered Madison County past the 99- mile marker. The pursuit continued on I-75 until the operator exited at the 95- mile marker, turning left onto Boonsboro Road, where the vehicle came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
WHAS 11
Kentucky State Police search for Hart County inmate who walked away from work release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in central Kentucky are searching for an incarcerated man they say walked away from work release. According to Kentucky State Police, 29-year-old Abdullah Qasem was on work release with the Hart County Animal Shelter when he walked away just before 8 a.m. Saturday. Qasem was...
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
signsofthetimes.com
Woman Killed After Denny’s Sign Falls on Car
Strong winds are being blamed for toppling a Denny’s sign that fell on a car, killing one woman and injuring two others. The sign in Elizabethtown, KY was captured on surveillance video as it fell 80 feet, the WLKY news station reports. “The sign actually hit the back seat,...
wdrb.com
Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns. George Stinson has been trying to sell his property to the city for more than a year. The homelessness crisis in Smoketown "killed my project," he said.
