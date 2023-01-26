SK hynix says it has developed world’s fastest mobile DRAM chip

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean chipmaker SK hynix announced it has succeeded in developing the world's fastest mobile DRAM, a chip that can help download multiple movies in 1 second.

The mobile DRAM product developed by South Korea's SK hynix is the fastest in the industry, the company says. Photo courtesy of SK hynix

The Seoul-based company said Wednesday sample dynamic random access memory chips were sent out to customers with mass production scheduled for the second half of this year.

Dubbed LPDDR5T, the chips operate at a data rate of 9.6 gigabits per second, 13% faster than the previous generation mobile DRAMs, according to SK Hynix, the world's second-largest chipmaker.

The product would constitute a multi-chip package designed to process 77GB of data per second, fast enough to send 15 full HD movies in a second.

The new chips also boast ultra-low power consumption.

SK hynix Executive Vice President Ryu Sung-soo said the company will continue to work on developing mobile DRAM products of various storage capacities.

"With the development of LPDDR5T, we are meeting customers' call for ultra high-performance products," he said in a statement.

"We will continue to work on developing new technologies that will help us remain a leader in next-generation semiconductors and a game changer to the IT world," he said.

Observers point out mobile DRAM speed has become even more critical due to increasing number of handheld gadgets.

"More and more people all over the world use mobile gadgets, including handsets, tablets and laptops. They all want faster mobile products and storage capability," Professor Han Tae-hee at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul told UPI News Korea.

"As a result, the competition will get stiffer to produce faster mobile DRAMs with lower power consumption," he said.

The share price of SK hynix rose 4.34% Wednesday and 0.98% Thursday on the South Korean stock exchange.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com