Jackson, MI

wkar.org

East Lansing parents petition for school board president’s resignation

Some East Lansing parents are circulating a petition calling for the resignation of Board of Education President Kath Edsall. The action comes amid a turbulent week in the district. The change.org petition demanding Edsall’s removal as board president follows a contentious school board meeting on Monday, in which many parents...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A school fight, a gun, and a Michigan community demands action

Behavioral issues have increased since returning to in-person learning. In East Lansing, a teacher breaking up a fight saw a gun drop from a student's backpack. Teachers want more authority to discipline students. School threats and increased incidents of violence — including a gun dropped near a teacher — are...
EAST LANSING, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Council Split the Pickleball Vote. What Else Happened at Council?

The East Lansing City Council meeting this week (Jan. 24) lasted less than a half-hour. Jokingly asked after the meeting by newly sworn-in Councilmember Noel Garcia Jr. if the meetings are always this short, this reporter assured him they are. In that half-hour, Council followed staff’s recommendation to push off...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Jackson-area school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25

JACKSON, MI -- Snowy conditions and the anticipation that roads could get worse as the day goes on have prompted some Jackson-area schools to cancel classes on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Jackson area is under a National Weather Service winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with 4 to 6...
JACKSON, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

EL High School Sheltered in Place Again Today

Shortly after the end of today’s student walk-out over violence at East Lansing High School, the school was put under another “shelter in place” order just before 11 a.m. The latest events occur as ELi continues to work to understand what happened at the school on Tuesday...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: 1423 Ada St., Lansing

Peeling paint and graffiti-covered plywood at 1423 Ada St., Lansing are just the first impression. Located in the Baker Donora neighborhood in south Lansing, this eyesore sits next door to another red-tagged property. On the front porch are trash and construction debris. An Ingham County treasurer’s notice flaps in the wind.
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

