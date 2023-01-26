Read full article on original website
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
wkar.org
East Lansing parents petition for school board president’s resignation
Some East Lansing parents are circulating a petition calling for the resignation of Board of Education President Kath Edsall. The action comes amid a turbulent week in the district. The change.org petition demanding Edsall’s removal as board president follows a contentious school board meeting on Monday, in which many parents...
lansingcitypulse.com
A school fight, a gun, and a Michigan community demands action
Behavioral issues have increased since returning to in-person learning. In East Lansing, a teacher breaking up a fight saw a gun drop from a student's backpack. Teachers want more authority to discipline students. School threats and increased incidents of violence — including a gun dropped near a teacher — are...
eastlansinginfo.news
Council Split the Pickleball Vote. What Else Happened at Council?
The East Lansing City Council meeting this week (Jan. 24) lasted less than a half-hour. Jokingly asked after the meeting by newly sworn-in Councilmember Noel Garcia Jr. if the meetings are always this short, this reporter assured him they are. In that half-hour, Council followed staff’s recommendation to push off...
Registration, nominations open for 2023 Women’s Summit, Women Who Shape the State awards
Connect, empower and celebrate Michigan women at the 2023 MLive Women’s Summit presented by Consumers Energy. On May 15 at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West, this two-part program will bring hundreds of women together from all over the state to connect and learn from each other. To register, visit https://events.mlive.com/womenssummit2023.
fox2detroit.com
New trade school works to meet skilled trades demand in Michigan
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The tools are in place to build a future in skilled trades, and there is a need for the type of work taught at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy. "We are seeing crumbling infrastructure and there is not the talent to repair it," said...
Jackson-area school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
JACKSON, MI -- Snowy conditions and the anticipation that roads could get worse as the day goes on have prompted some Jackson-area schools to cancel classes on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Jackson area is under a National Weather Service winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with 4 to 6...
eastlansinginfo.news
EL High School Sheltered in Place Again Today
Shortly after the end of today’s student walk-out over violence at East Lansing High School, the school was put under another “shelter in place” order just before 11 a.m. The latest events occur as ELi continues to work to understand what happened at the school on Tuesday...
bridgemi.com
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for missing Ann Arbor student who was last seen at her high school
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27th. According to authorities, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last communicated with her family around 9:00 a.m. while she was on her way to school.
Clark Lake Polar Plunge raises over $46,000 for Special Olympics Michigan
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- The annual Michigan Law Enforcement Polar Plunge drew dozens of people to Clark Lake to support Special Olympics Michigan on Saturday. Eagles Nest Bar & Grill hosted the event with a ‘Pre-Plunge Party’ and an ‘After-Splash Bash’ for jumpers and spectators. Many...
wdet.org
Former Michigan Secretary of State discusses the current Republican minority in Lansing
For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week: 1423 Ada St., Lansing
Peeling paint and graffiti-covered plywood at 1423 Ada St., Lansing are just the first impression. Located in the Baker Donora neighborhood in south Lansing, this eyesore sits next door to another red-tagged property. On the front porch are trash and construction debris. An Ingham County treasurer’s notice flaps in the wind.
Recently retired Oakland County woman wins $1 million lottery prize
LANSING, MI -- An Oakland County woman’s retirement is off to a tremendous start after she recently won a $1 million prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. “I’ve been playing Double Diamond since it came out and have been very lucky on it, so I...
An Abandoned Tunnel Under I-94 Once Led To A One Room School House Near Albion
Before I-94 was carved across the farmlands of southern Michigan, it was U.S. Highway 12 that pointed travelers from Aberdeen, Washington to Detroit, Michigan. Old U.S 12 was a scenic drive through Michigan, wandering across the wooded farmlands and various small towns before it terminated in the Motor City. But the creation of Interstate 94 changed all of that.
Retired Ingham County judge pleads ‘no contest’ after pulling woman’s hair
According to Lansing City Pulse, as a part of the plea bargain, Collette was required to pay around $425 in court costs and fees.
Life is still upside down: Michigan seniors talk about being displaced from condemned building
ADRIAN, MI - In a flash on July 25, 2022, dozens of senior residents in Adrian’s Riverview Terrace Apartments were forced to evacuate. Foundation cracks large enough to fit a hand through made the building unsafe, Grand Rapids-based engineering firm Structural Associates, Inc. told apartment management company Medallion Management, Inc. of Kalamazoo.
fox2detroit.com
Washtenaw County man sabotages hunter's tree stand, harasses him over UP hunting spot
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man is in jail after he purposely cut the straps on a hunter's tree stand in the Upper Peninsula because he was mad the hunter was in his spot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said. The hunter arrived at his...
Woman grieves deaths of 5 family members, snow causes multiple crashes: Jackson headlines Jan. 21-26
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County woman saw more death and loss in one year than some people see in a lifetime she she lost three of her children and two grandchildren to tragedy. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Patty Kerton...
DTE must stop toxic coal ash disposal at two Michigan plants
MONROE, MI — DTE Energy must soon stop depositing a toxic waste product into surface water ponds at two Michigan coal-fired power plants because the facilities are not adequately protecting nearby groundwater, regulators say. On Jan. 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will deny DTE’s application to...
Oakland County woman wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket
An Oakland County woman's lucky streak on a Michigan Lottery instant game culminated in a big win. The 59-year-old woman recently won $1 million on the Double Diamond game, which she had been playing frequently, according to the Michigan Lottery. "I’ve been playing Double Diamond since it came out and...
