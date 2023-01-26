Read full article on original website
Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25
Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25. The Detroit Lions, for whom Lemonier played in 2021, announced the news of Lemonier’s death Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/FL7BP71YhB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 26, 2023 “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team... The post Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Kalif Raymond earns over $1 million in bonuses from Detroit Lions
It was quite a season for Detroit Lions WR/PR Kalif Raymond, and because he played so well, he is getting a hefty bonus. During the 2023 regular season, Raymond was one of the top punt returners in the National Football League, and for his efforts, he earned second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner. According to EnterSport Management, Raymond has earned over $1,000,000 in incentives/escalators for his outstanding season.
Young NFL Star Dies
The football world has been shaken up today with tragic news. According to the Detroit Lions reporter for ESPN, Eric Woodyard, former Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker passed away at age 25.
Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson puts a ring on Sharelle Rosado’s finger (photos)
Flamboyant former football star Chad Johnson went ahead and put a ring on it as he proposed to longtime love Sharelle Rosado. The couple made their engagement official as Rosado flossed the gigantic finger adornment following the surprise proposal over the weekend. Rosado, 35, a star of the Netflix series...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
NFL World Reacts To Brittany Mahomes' Message For Cincinnati Mayor
Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval got under Brittany Mahomes' skin with a comment he made about her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. "Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," Pureval ...
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with some pretty big news leaving the final media session of the year.
Minnesota HS basketball team refuses to play due to reinstatement of opposing coach who used racial slur
A Minnesota high school boys basketball game will not tip off as scheduled on Friday after Eden Prairie head coach David Flom was reinstated from suspension for using a racial slur while speaking to his team. North St. Paul’s players decided unanimously not to play against Flom’s team on Friday....
Watch blocked shot turn into unbelievable bucket in Michigan prep hoops game
Sometimes in the game of basketball, there are nights your team can’t buy a bucket, while everything the opponent puts up finds the bottom of the net. Monday was one of those nights for the Three Oaks River Valley boys hoops team, which was on the wrong end of an unbelievable play and a 65-47 loss to fellow Southwest Michigan school Niles Brandywine.
Coach Likely To Bring Lawsuit Against NFL
During the National Football League season, numerous underperforming teams will either replace their head coach during the season or at the end of the season. The Carolina Panthers decided to fire their head coach Matt Rhule in week 5 after a 1-4 start to their NFL Season.
Stats show 2022 Detroit Lions got lucky
It is not too often that we talk about our Detroit Lions and “getting lucky” in the same conversation. In fact, over the years, it sure does seem like the Lions have been the most unlucky team in the NFL. Well, according to some stats posted by NFL Football Ops Data Scientist Tom Bliss, the Lions were one of the luckiest teams in the NFL during the 2022 season that saw them finish with a 9-8 record.
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce game-time decision for AFC Championship Game
Record-breaking Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one of the primary reasons why they are one win from
NBA Champ Matt Barnes Allegedly Spits On Fiancée's Ex During Heated Dispute: Video
The former basketball player later filed a restraining order against the man, who is now also suing Barnes.
Bengals vs. Chiefs player props & predictions: 2023 AFC Championship
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. For the second straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals to determine who represents the AFC in the Super...
Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker recovers from stroke
Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker, who spent eight seasons in the NFL, is recovering from a serious stroke suffered. Via TMZ.com, Baker posted video on Friday that showed him walking through the hospital where he is receiving treatment. Baker disclosed the health situation earlier this week on social media:...
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly Fired
There was a major announcement out of Miami today as a top football coach has been fired late after the season ended. According to Pete Thamel, a college football senior writer for ESPN, the University of Miami Hurricanes have fired the football team's offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis.
Former Michigan football OC Josh Gattis fired by Miami after one year
Former Michigan football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis thought he was getting a better deal by departing Ann Arbor in order to join Mario Cristobal in Miami, and it turns out, that’s just not the case. Gattis was the OC for the Wolverines for three seasons, winning the coveted Broyles...
