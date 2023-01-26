ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25

Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25. The Detroit Lions, for whom Lemonier played in 2021, announced the news of Lemonier’s death Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/FL7BP71YhB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 26, 2023 “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team... The post Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Kalif Raymond earns over $1 million in bonuses from Detroit Lions

It was quite a season for Detroit Lions WR/PR Kalif Raymond, and because he played so well, he is getting a hefty bonus. During the 2023 regular season, Raymond was one of the top punt returners in the National Football League, and for his efforts, he earned second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner. According to EnterSport Management, Raymond has earned over $1,000,000 in incentives/escalators for his outstanding season.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Young NFL Star Dies

The football world has been shaken up today with tragic news. According to the Detroit Lions reporter for ESPN, Eric Woodyard, former Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker passed away at age 25.
DETROIT, MI
rollingout.com

Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson puts a ring on Sharelle Rosado’s finger (photos)

Flamboyant former football star Chad Johnson went ahead and put a ring on it as he proposed to longtime love Sharelle Rosado. The couple made their engagement official as Rosado flossed the gigantic finger adornment following the surprise proposal over the weekend. Rosado, 35, a star of the Netflix series...
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
MLive.com

Watch blocked shot turn into unbelievable bucket in Michigan prep hoops game

Sometimes in the game of basketball, there are nights your team can’t buy a bucket, while everything the opponent puts up finds the bottom of the net. Monday was one of those nights for the Three Oaks River Valley boys hoops team, which was on the wrong end of an unbelievable play and a 65-47 loss to fellow Southwest Michigan school Niles Brandywine.
MICHIGAN STATE
OnlyHomers

Coach Likely To Bring Lawsuit Against NFL

During the National Football League season, numerous underperforming teams will either replace their head coach during the season or at the end of the season. The Carolina Panthers decided to fire their head coach Matt Rhule in week 5 after a 1-4 start to their NFL Season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Detroit Sports Nation

Stats show 2022 Detroit Lions got lucky

It is not too often that we talk about our Detroit Lions and “getting lucky” in the same conversation. In fact, over the years, it sure does seem like the Lions have been the most unlucky team in the NFL. Well, according to some stats posted by NFL Football Ops Data Scientist Tom Bliss, the Lions were one of the luckiest teams in the NFL during the 2022 season that saw them finish with a 9-8 record.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Bengals vs. Chiefs player props & predictions: 2023 AFC Championship

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. For the second straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals to determine who represents the AFC in the Super...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker recovers from stroke

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker, who spent eight seasons in the NFL, is recovering from a serious stroke suffered. Via TMZ.com, Baker posted video on Friday that showed him walking through the hospital where he is receiving treatment. Baker disclosed the health situation earlier this week on social media:...
WASHINGTON STATE
OnlyHomers

Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly Fired

There was a major announcement out of Miami today as a top football coach has been fired late after the season ended. According to Pete Thamel, a college football senior writer for ESPN, the University of Miami Hurricanes have fired the football team's offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis.
CORAL GABLES, FL

