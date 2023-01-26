Read full article on original website
Gov. Gianforte Wants To Send $2k In Property Tax Rebates From Montana
Some relief could be coming for Montana homeowners this year. Governor Greg Gianforte recently reiterated his administration’s priorities which include sending property tax rebates from Montana to eligible homeowners. Property Tax Rebates From Montana: How Much To Expect. On Wednesday, in his State of the State address, Gov. Gianforte...
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
Officials urge Congress to revisit police reform in wake of Tyre Nichols fatal beating
Officials on Sunday took to the political news shows to urge the revival of police reform legislation in the aftermath of video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating in Memphis being made public. Nichols, a 29-year old Black man, was pulled over on Jan. 7 for alleged reckless driving. Video footage shows that officers violently pulled…
Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
Daines, Zinke, Rosendale urge move for bison grazing hearing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Republicans in Congress sent a letter to the Biden administration on Friday regarding the American Prairie Reserve Grazing Proposal's hearing location. According to Sen. Steve Daines and Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale, holding the hearing in Malta instead of Billings would allow Montanans who...
Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims
When Sen. Susan Webber’s relative was digging outside of Browning after the family’s well ran dry, instead of water, she said her ancestor found the unmarked graves of babies. The land they had leased to raise cattle was outside the Holy Family Mission, southeast of Browning. From 1890 to the mid-1930s, the site was one […] The post Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billion-dollar tax rebate, spending package passes budget committee
Republicans on a key legislative committee voted Friday to advance a six-bill package totalling more than a billion dollars in one-time spending, signaling that different factions of Republican lawmakers and Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte have reached an agreement about how to allocate a major chunk of the state’s estimated $2.5 billion surplus toward tax rebates and other priorities.
Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills
Legislators, transgender Montanans and the Montana Human Rights Network called out a number of Republican proposed bills as a “Slate of Hate” during a press conference on Tuesday. Shawn Reagor with the Montana Human Rights Network said that the organization was tracking 54 bills going through the legislature that they see as anti-LGBTQ, including Senate […] The post Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills appeared first on Daily Montanan.
