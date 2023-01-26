ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

ValueWalk

Gov. Gianforte Wants To Send $2k In Property Tax Rebates From Montana

Some relief could be coming for Montana homeowners this year. Governor Greg Gianforte recently reiterated his administration’s priorities which include sending property tax rebates from Montana to eligible homeowners. Property Tax Rebates From Montana: How Much To Expect. On Wednesday, in his State of the State address, Gov. Gianforte...
MONTANA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Axios

Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
UTAH STATE
NBCMontana

Daines, Zinke, Rosendale urge move for bison grazing hearing

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Republicans in Congress sent a letter to the Biden administration on Friday regarding the American Prairie Reserve Grazing Proposal's hearing location. According to Sen. Steve Daines and Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale, holding the hearing in Malta instead of Billings would allow Montanans who...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims

When Sen. Susan Webber’s relative was digging outside of Browning after the family’s well ran dry, instead of water, she said her ancestor found the unmarked graves of babies. The land they had leased to raise cattle was outside the Holy Family Mission, southeast of Browning. From 1890 to the mid-1930s, the site was one […] The post Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Billion-dollar tax rebate, spending package passes budget committee

Republicans on a key legislative committee voted Friday to advance a six-bill package totalling more than a billion dollars in one-time spending, signaling that different factions of Republican lawmakers and Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte have reached an agreement about how to allocate a major chunk of the state’s estimated $2.5 billion surplus toward tax rebates and other priorities.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills

Legislators, transgender Montanans and the Montana Human Rights Network called out a number of Republican proposed bills as a “Slate of Hate” during a press conference on Tuesday.  Shawn Reagor with the Montana Human Rights Network said that the organization was tracking 54 bills going through the legislature that they see as anti-LGBTQ, including Senate […] The post Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

