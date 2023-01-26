GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Kansas State fanbase pulled off a lavender-out at Saturday's game with Florida and Keyontae Johnson had the chance to play against his former team in K-State's 64-50 victory at Bramlage Coliseum. For Fitz, though, the big news from the game was David N'Guessan's return to the starting lineup as the Wildcats' center, which could mean big things await this team with their best post player healthy and back in action.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO