Look: Shemar Moore introduces newborn daughter Frankie in first photo

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Shemar Moore is introducing his baby girl to fans.

Shemar Moore shared a first photo of Frankie, his daughter with Jesiree Dizon. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

The 52-year-old actor shared a first photo of Frankie, his newborn daughter with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, Wednesday on Instagram.

The picture shows Moore gazing at baby Frankie's face as she sleeps.

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!! Born January 24... at 3:38pm.... 7.1 Pounds... 20 inches.... 10 fingers n 10 toes... Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I'm a Girl Daddy!!!!" he captioned the post. "DREAMS COME TRUE!!"

Frankie was born close to the third anniversary of the death of Moore's mother, Marilyn.

"Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance.. I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom," Moore wrote.

Moore had announced Frankie's birth in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!" he said.

The actor had announced earlier this month that he was expecting his first child with Dizon.

Dizon also has a daughter, Charli, with actor Stephen Bishop, and a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

Moore is known for playing Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds . He now portrays Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on the CBS series S.W.A.T.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 11

Ollie Cat
3d ago

Congratulations Daddy! So happy for you! Your mom is watching you from heaven!❤️

Reply
3
Valerie Regas
2d ago

Congratulations!! Very happy for you.

Reply
1
