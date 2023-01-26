Read full article on original website
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Save the Date: Beer, Wine and Mini Golf "fore" the Bethel Public Library!
Save the Date! Bethel Public Library Mini Golf "fore" the Library returns this spring!. Join the Bethel Public Library Board of Directors for a Friday evening of refreshments, raffles, and mini golf at the library. Saturday, April 1 from 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM. (all ages) $5 per person or...
The Waters Edge at Giovanni's on Valentine's Day!
Celebrate Your Love at The WEG this Valentine’s Day!. The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s in Darien is celebrating love this Valentine’s Day. Our menu will consist of our mouthwatering traditional menu with some fun additions with Valentine’s Day Specials. Chateaubriand, our in-bone CAB Ribeye steaks, Seafood Tower for two including Lobster, Oysters, Shrimp, Clams will insure the most romantic of meals. This year treat your Valentine to only the best at The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s.
BroadwayWorld Awards ACT of CT Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) for BROADWAY UNPLUGGED
BroadwayWorld, the #1 site for Broadway, theatre, and live entertainment around the world just announced 2022 Regional theater awardees and among them - Ridgefield’s own ACT of Connecticut!. ACT of CT was awarded Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional) for BROADWAY UNPLUGGED ( Lauren Patten/Bryan Perri)! During these one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences,...
Ridgefield Home for Sale: Open House on Sunday at 7 Christopher Road
Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
8 Westchester Bakeries You Have to Try for Valentine’s Day
Craving something sweet after dinner? Head to these dessert maestros to guarantee a little bit of cupid lovin’ before you adjourn for the evening. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart or treating yourself, these lovable holiday-themed desserts will make you wonder why they aren’t available year-round.
43 LaSalle Road Tasting Menu Debuts in West Hartford From New Team at Union Kitchen
Fine dining isn’t dead, despite what René Redzepi might say or think, as he gets ready to shutter the doors of what’s been considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for nearly twenty years. His model may not have been working or seen as sustainable, but there are plenty of others out there that are. ‘Fine’ dining is as much about the service and the experience, as it is about the food and the beverage pairings that go along with it. One really can’t exist without the other, as they compliment each other in the most perfect way when both executed properly. In its best moments it resembles a carefully choreographed ballet, all the parts and cast-members owning their role, performing live night after night in front of a new audience each time, each with new expectations and new needs. Some of us like to refer to it as ‘organized chaos.’ Does it require a white tablecloth? Some say yes, others say no. I’m on the fence but lean towards adding the linen so that my glassware doesn’t clink every time I set it down. Dining this way does however, require new silverware for each course, a water glass that’s always at least half full, and new glassware when changing wines. Most importantly though it requires time, both from the guest and from the service team. So when I see a ‘tasting menu’ offered by a chef at any restaurant I’m dining at, I’m all in. Luckily for me I have no food allergies or dietary restrictions, and the one food I’ve hated my entire life, thanks to my willingness to try new foods, I’ve learned to embrace as a direct result of the many ways I’ve never experienced it in all the tasting menus I have done.
Drag Queen Bingo night at Madison church causes controversy
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local church is stirring up controversy with a colorful and inclusive upcoming event. The First Congregational Church in Madison is hosting a Drag Queen Bingo night on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a press release from the church on Zip06. Last year, the church held a Mardi Gras pancake dinner […]
Milford Public Library 2023 February Program Calendar
We honor Black History Month with a visit from staff of The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum. The museum, located in Stratford, CT, is the first museum in Connecticut solely dedicated to telling of the struggles, as well as the triumphs, of African Americans throughout history. Come walk in the shoes of many of our African American ancestors. Immerse yourself and see America’s history through the eyes of those that have gone before us. Museum artifacts will also be on-hand for audience members. This presentation is appropriate for adults, as well as all students in grades 6-12. The museum will be here Thursday, February 2, at 7:00pm.
Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs
A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
Earth Animal to Celebrate Raising $53K For CT Foodshare Through EA's Mitten Project
Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal, which was recently certified as a B Corp company, has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. EA’s Mitten Project was founded in 2007 and is committed to supporting Connecticut Foodshare through community-backed efforts consisting of local businesses, Earth Animal customers, and individuals of like-mind and heart.
New Haven Eatery Among 2 CT Restaurants On Yelp's US Top 100 Of 2023 List
A Southern soul food eatery and a Greek restaurant are serving up dishes mouthwatering enough to get them both a place in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants for 2023. Sandra's Next Generation is a Black-owned restaurant in New Haven located at 636 Congress Ave. offering an array of hearty dishes inspired by the owner's mother, according to its website.
Berlin has a new pizza place
BERLIN – From a Brooklyn-style, square-cut pie named “Grandma” to one that has all the accouterments of a “Big Mac” - variety knows no bounds at the town’s newest pizza place. SliceWorks opened up at 1863 Berlin Tpke. a few months back and town...
Do You Miss Nino’s in Waterbury? Drive to Plainville
There was an interesting post today in the Waterbury Talks group on Facebook, it was a reminder for those of us that enjoyed the food at Nino's Restaurant on Scott Road in Waterbury that it's still around. It took me a minute to realize that this is really a unique...
NPS Family Center is the heart of Norwalk community
For families new to the district, we want to make sure they receive a warm welcome to Norwalk and receive any help they need to make sure their child gets off on the right foot. In our creation of the NPS Family Center, we are helping to engage families in a more direct manner, providing them with equitable access and opportunity to be a part of our community.
Broken elevator strands seniors, people with disabilities in Norwalk once again
State Sen. Bob Duff is calling for "immediate action," saying an elevator outage at a Norwalk apartment complex is leaving seniors and people with disabilities trapped in their apartments - and not for the first time.
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27 - 29
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend offers a host of events celebrating Lunar New Year, as well as festivals like the 19th Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest Grand Tasting. Here are 25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut:. 19th Annual Sun...
Red Cross is helping two adults after fire on Main Street in Norwalk
FARMINGTON, Conn. (January 28, 2023) – The American Red Cross is helping 10 people after two separate fires today in Hartford and Norwalk. Five adults – three children after a fire today on Adams Street, Hartford. Two adults after a fire today on Main Street, Norwalk. In each...
‘She’s my baby.’ Owner of cat stolen from Shelton hotel shares heartbreak with News 12
A woman who had $8,500 worth of property stolen from her hotel room in Shelton said she doesn’t care about getting any of it back except her hairless cat, Princess.
The Animal Haven in North Haven is Celebrating 75 Years
The Animal Haven in North Haven is celebrating 75 years of saving animals. They released a newsletter thanking all those who make their mission possible. "A haven where stray dogs, cats, and other small animals may be given temporary shelter—this was the founding mission of The Animal Haven back in 1948. And now, seventy-five years later? Not much has changed! It’s the philosophy that still guides us today.
6 AMAZING Beaches in Stamford, CT you’ve got to Visit
If you’re looking for some amazing beaches in Stamford, CT to visit this summer, look no further. We’ve put together a great list for you. Stamford, Connecticut is home to some pretty spectacular things, like UConn & Sacred Heart University, the Stamford Cone (a mind-blowing huge stained-glass pavilion), and the World Wrestling Federation.
