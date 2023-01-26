Max Kautsch: Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty (Column)

Read full article on original website
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
D.C. Hiegert: Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state. (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Let's not forget home rule, popular sovereignty
One of the simplest ways to define politics is as a struggle for power. This power struggle has flared up again. The legislature began their 2023 session by introducing a bill that would further disrupt the current power division between state and local and also undermine Kansas voters. Often, in...
Happy Kansas Day! Test your knowledge of the Sunflower State
Happy Kansas Day! Kansas officially became a state of the United States on Jan. 29, 1861. Test your Kansas knowledge with these trivia questions from the Kansas Historical Society. (We'll give you the answers on Monday.) What was Kansas called during the territorial period?. a. Battlefield Kansas. b. Bleeding Kansas.
Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo
While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized
TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities. The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism
TOPEKA — A bill that would implement runoff elections statewide is costly, damaging to voters and potentially illegal, critics say. Under House Bill 2013, if a candidate for a statewide office doesn’t receive a majority of votes in a general election, a runoff election would be held between the two candidates who garnered the most […] The post ‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested for drugs in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested Thursday night in Jackson County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of narcotics. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a deputy stopped a vehicle near 150th and Q. Roads for alleged traffic infractions.
WIBW
Attorney General Kris Kobach outlines priorities for 2023 legislative session
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach spoke with the media Thursday to share his plans for what he hopes to accomplish with the legislature. Kobach was joined alongside Tony Mattivi, Kobach’s nominee to become the next KBI director, outlined his legislative agenda for 2023, which includes proposals to fight fentanyl deaths and organized crime activities.
Judicial Council wants 30-day notice of involuntary discharge from Kansas elder care facilities
Kansas Judicial Council proposes state law granting 30-day notice and appeal process for involuntary discharges from assisted living facilities. The post Judicial Council wants 30-day notice of involuntary discharge from Kansas elder care facilities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kfdi.com
Kobach calling for stronger sentences in drug crimes
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said Thursday he will be asking the Kansas Sentencing Commission to create stronger sentences for people who distribute drugs, if a death results. The issue is one of several priorities that Kobach said he would lobby for during this year’s session of the Kansas Legislature....
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
Tanks transported through Kansas prior to U.S. pledge to Ukraine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas. On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. […]
WIBW
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
KVOE
State of Kansas issues lengthy list of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are issuing fish consumption advisories for 2023. The advisories identify types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten in limited quantities or, in some cases, avoided altogether because of contamination. General advice and internet resources are provided to aid the public in making informed decisions regarding the benefits and the risks associated with eating locally caught fish from Kansas waters.
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
Kansas advocacy groups ask for doubling length of initial protection from abuse orders
The Kansas House is asked to grant judges authority to issue two- to five-year protection from abuse orders rather than operate an annual renewal process. The post Kansas advocacy groups ask for doubling length of initial protection from abuse orders appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas school choice debate heats up, Gov. Kelly weighs in
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the latest “school choice” debate at the statehouse on Friday. This year, Republicans are considering a bill that would expand eligibility for a tax credit scholarship program to attend private schools. Kelly said she has not yet seen the legislation, but the decision would most likely […]
27 people charged in Kansas City drug trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Kansas City metro. Anthony D. Harris, 40, Latrell O. Dean, 19, and Seville S. Gardner, 37, are the latest defendants to be charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed by federal courts Thursday. In addition […]
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
WIBW
California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
Comments / 1