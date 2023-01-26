Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
Related
baltimorepositive.com
Davidson brings his smooth jazz, comedy and soul back home to Maryland this weekend at Baltimore Comedy Factory
Comedian and Silver Spring native Tommy Davidson talks about his smooth jazz collaboration with Dave Koz and the living color of comedy and why his Maryland roots remain deep. baltimore, comedy, talking, people, silver spring, crab cake, weekend, friends, comedian, music, maryland, laugh, tommy davidson, smooth jazz, grew, road, dave koz, tour, tommy, towson baltimore.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Pet Expo, Prince Tribute, Art Exhibition Openings, and more.
Art-lovers, this weekend is made for you. There are tons of art exhibitions opening across Baltimore, from a retrospective on a wood sculptor to a tribute to a former Black Floridian community and more. Plus, catch a pet expo, tribute shows to Prince and Led Zeppelin, and other events all...
foxbaltimore.com
Prep Player of the Week: Carlton Carrington
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Carlton Carrington is a certified bucket getter, and that's part of the reason why he's one of the top players in the state. The Saint Frances Academy shooting guard went off last Friday and Saturday scoring 30 and 27 in back-to-back games. For that performance, the Pittsburgh basketball commit is the Prep Player of the Week.
Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry
BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
mdtheatreguide.com
News: Arena Players Receives Federal Funding to Revitalize Theater
Every now and then … we ALL get it just right! If you haven’t done so already, Please take a moment to say CONGRATULATIONS to Arena Players Incorporated!. Four million dollars in congressional funds will be invested in Baltimore’s Arena Players, Inc., the oldest continually operating African American community theater in the United States! Thank you to Congressman Kweisi Mfume, Senator Ben Cardin, and Senator Chris Van Hollen for their efforts in sustaining this jewel in the heart of Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.
tourcounsel.com
Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Boys and Girls Club of Metro Baltimore receives $20M donation from Baltimore Ravens, Bisciotti foundation
The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed to donating $20 million to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club. The Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club will be created in conjunction with LEVEL82, a non-profit...
realtormarney.com
How Much of a Downpayment Do You Need to Buy a Home?
How much of a downpayment do you need to buy a home?. The long and short of it is that it depends on your situation, loan qualifications and loan type. That being said, according to a NerdWallet Home Buyer Report, 62% of Americans believe you need to put 20% down on a house.
sneakernews.com
YCMC’s Next Exclusive New Balance 990v3 Is Inspired By Trailblazers
Baltimore’s YCMC has been offering quality products to its local community since 1949. In August 2022, the shop surprised countless New Balance aficionados by dropping a simple, but clean 990v3. To kickstart February, YCMC and NB are running it back, releasing another exclusive 990v3 inspired by trailblazers. A departure...
weaa.org
Morgan alum-owned beauty supply store takes over Northwood Commons
Thalya Baptiste, Staff Writer with the MSU Spokesman. For a long time, there have been no beauty supply stores within a five minute drive of Morgan State University. As an HBCU, it is imperative for students to have access to Black hair care and supplies. In 2023, this finally changed with the opening of Beauty Plus in Northwood Commons.
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland
Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
Card skimming still on the rise in Baltimore
Baltimore County police say keep an eye out because card skimming is on the rise again. These card scams come in many different forms.
Looking to get your taxes done? This nonprofit does them for free
There are now some sites in Baltimore where you can get your taxes done for free. The nonprofit CASH Campaign of Maryland started their annual free tax prep sessions this morning.
Nottingham MD
Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
blocbyblocknews.com
A Renovated Upton Mansion in West Baltimore Will House The AFRO American Newspaper’s Archive Collection
A new home is on the horizon for the archives of the AFRO American Newspaper—the longest-running, Black family-owned newspaper in the nation, Jasmine Vaughn-Hall reports for the Baltimore Banner. AFRO Charities, the organization tasked with caring for the archives, is raising money to renovate the Upton Mansion in West Baltimore to house and display the collection and to serve as the newspaper’s headquarters.
baltimoresnap.com
The Oregon Grille Grand Re-Opening Party
The new-and-improved Oregon Grille was filled to the brim with excited patrons – eager to be among the first to check out the classic Hunt Valley eatery after it was closed for 10 months of renovation work. Atlas Restaurant Group partners Alex Smith and Eric Smith – along with interior designer Patrick Sutton – happily played host, as guests explored the restaurant’s rooms and enjoyed a little food and drink.
Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a woman was shot in the 2000 block of East North Avenue in Eastern Baltimore. Police responded to a shot spotter alert shortly after 8:00 p.m., and found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Eastern District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday
BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting that took place early yesterday morning in Southeast Baltimore. Police on patrol heard gunshots at the 3400 Block of East Fairmount Avenue shortly after 4:30 am. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There were no life-threatening injuries sustained by the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital. This case is being actively investigated by Southeast District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
mdlottery.com
$50,000 Win is Perfect Medicine for Owings Mills Nurse Aide
Acting on a superstition put a $50,000-winning scratch-off in Amber Marshall’s path. She was on a break during a 16-hour workday when it happened, Amber Marshall of Owings Mills told Lottery officials. A superstition shared by her mom many years ago led to her purchase of a Money Rush scratch-off that hid a $50,000 prize.
Comments / 0