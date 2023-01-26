Read full article on original website
Related
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
One of the Ohio twin infants — whose abduction last month sparked a public outpouring of support — has died, police said
Police said Ky'Air Thomas died just before midnight on Saturday. It comes a month after he and his brother were kidnapped.
New York Post
4-year-old walks into DC hospital with gunshot wound, police say
A 4-year-old girl walked into a Washington, DC, hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday, police say. The girl was breathing and conscious at the time of her arrival at the medical facility, but police have not released any further updates on the child’s condition. The shooting is believed to have happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on the southeast side of the city. Police have not provided local TV station FOX 5 or Fox News Digital details on what led up to the shooting, or any suspects involved. The incident remains under investigation.
Comments / 0