ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 2

Afton Thompson
3d ago

There needs to be charges pressed. This kid knowingly didn't have insurance and left in his vehicle. This kid caused trauma to this family by driving recklessly and speeding. It is what it is and I hope this kid gets appropriate repercussions for his actions. From what I understand, there's no remorse, no sympathy and not even an apology from this kid. I'm super disappointed this is how we teach kids with reckless behavior.

Reply
7
Jean Youngbauer
3d ago

am sorry this had to happen, I hope he gets what is coming to him. I hate parents who don't teach their children the respect of others people. they should not have had children if this is what they are going to do.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sheridan Media

Fraud Awareness

The Sheridan Police Department has received a report of a scam that requires public awareness. A local resident received a letter purportedly from the Sheridan City Council, requesting the. community’s assistance. The envelope contains a letter that is allegedly from the “National. Police Association” requesting support for “Quality...
SHERIDAN, WY
capcity.news

‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80

CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
CHEYENNE, WY
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics

Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Assault on Bureau of Indian Affairs officer sends Pryor man to prison for five years

BILLINGS — A Pryor man who admitted to his role in assaulting a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer as he was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in Lodge Grass, on the. Crow Indian Reservation, was sentenced today to a mandatory minimum five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
PRYOR, MT
Sheridan Media

VOA to Launch Mental Health Crisis Stabilization Services in Sheridan and Cheyenne

Volunteers of America Northern Rockies (VOA) is set to break ground on several building projects that will enhance existing services and improve access to care for the wide range of clients they serve.   Following mergers with Peak Wellness Center and Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center, Volunteers of America has become the largest provider of behavioral health services in Wyoming. According to information from VOA, they’ve been awarded over $4-million from the Wyoming State Land and Investment Board to enhance existing behavioral health facilities. Projects include regional crisis stabilization facilities in Cheyenne and Sheridan, and women’s substance use disorder treatment in Cheyenne.
SHERIDAN, WY
103.7 The Hawk

Do You Think Billings Will Ever Get An A&W Restaurant Again?

A&W made what seems to be a somewhat desperate attempt this week to remind people they still exist. In case you missed the news, see the company's out-of-nowhere Tweet about their mascot now wearing pants. Three things about this come to mind... 1) I completely forgot the company had a mascot 2) I never realized Rooty the Great Root Bear didn't wear pants, and 3) who cares if he does or doesn't?
BILLINGS, MT
agdaily.com

Montana cattle ranchers plead guilty to BLM and bank fraud

It appears to have been a busy week for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana after authorities said two separately charged men admitted to a Bureau of Land Management cattle grazing scheme out of Billings and a bank defrauding scheme out of Lewistown. So how does one defraud the...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

A Billings Sandwich Shop Helps Deliver Hilarious Birthday Prank

My love of sandwiches is no secret. I've written about some of my favorite sandwich shops on numerous occasions and I consider myself a bit of a local sandwich expert. One of my favorite places in Billings to get a delicious, freshly made sandwich is Chalet Market. Working downtown, I usually visit their new-ish second location in the basement of the First Interstate Tower. The longtime Billings deli and gift shop recently helped make a local man's birthday extra special. Here's how...
BILLINGS, MT
Sheridan Media

Drug Dealer Sentenced in District Court

A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in Sheridan was sentenced Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On November 10, 2022, 19-year-old Nathaniel Sullinger, pursuant to a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charge of...
NBCMontana

Billings police search for missing teenage girl

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Dear Landlords in Billings: Single People Can’t Afford Your Units

Dear Rental Owners/Management Companies in Billings,. I understand that owning and maintaining rental properties can be costly, but charging exorbitant prices for apartments is not a sustainable or fair solution. The cost of living in Montana is already high, thanks to the mass migration from other states during COVID, and many residents are struggling to afford basic necessities, let alone housing.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy