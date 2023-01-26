ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s city update

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaPnB_0kS7EkzJ00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Longtime Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett updated residents on numerous projects and efforts throughout the city Thursday.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, attended by more than 220 people at the Terre Haute Convention Center Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS: ‘Wherever we go is up to us’: Mayor Bennett optimistic about city’s future in yearly update

The mayor listed two goals as part of his community plan-driven approach. His primary goal is to halt the city’s population decline. While the second goal was to reverse the trend of declining per capita personal income for city residents.

According to the mayor, 2023 marks the 8th straight year the city has had a balanced budget. The mayor touted $758 million in private investment in the city.

Speaking about the Wabash River RDA , the mayor said they received $20 million in READI grant funding with projects already moving forward.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGhMX_0kS7EkzJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1Q4A_0kS7EkzJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32F86P_0kS7EkzJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XojKP_0kS7EkzJ00

When discussing major city infrastructure projects, the mayor mentioned Margaret Avenue improvements among other projects.

Citing data from the city’s community census, the mayor said life is improving for most residents showing a .5 improvement between spring and fall 2022 surveys when residents were asked to rate their satisfaction with life in Terre Haute/Vigo County on a scale of 0-10. The mayor also said more residents believe the community is changing for the better as well.

Speaking about American Rescue Plan Act funding the city has received, the mayor said the team has designated a number of areas of interest in looking to fund projects including housing, stormwater, parks, child care, and food deserts, among other topics.

Looking back at projects from 2022 the mayor touted 1.38 miles of sidewalks replaced, as well as roads improved using funds from the 2022 Community Crossings Grant:

  • Poplar Street – 1st Street to 25th Street
  • Fort Harrison Road – US 41 to 13th Street
  • Blakely Avenue – Wabash Avenue to 6th Avenue
  • Fruitridge Avenue – 6th Avenue to Maple Avenue

During the mayor’s 2022 address, he had set a goal of 80-90 condemned buildings to be demolished. The city fell short of that goal, with 61 houses and 5 garages demolished. A large increase over 2021 which the mayor called a “down year” in last year’s address. Looking forward, to 2023, the mayor said their condemned properties list sits at 198 houses, 19 garages, and 6 commercial buildings. He hopes to see 60-70 of those demolished this year.

Discussing the coming Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort, the mayor said all permits have been issued and construction is fully underway. Due to rising labor and construction costs the original estimated cost has risen by $30 million.

With an opening set for March 2024, the mayor gave some estimates for expected incoming revenue from the casino.

Estimated gaming revenue to the community – $10 million

  • $5 million – City of Terre Haute
  • $3 million – LSA/Foundation
  • $2 million – Split with City, County, VCSC, & Regional Planning

WTWO/WAWV’s Jen Thompson is in attendance and will be breaking down the mayor’s speech later tonight on WAWV News at 5 and WTWO News at 6. This is a developing story, check back for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Co. could add 6th judge under proposed law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A proposed bill making its way through the Indiana Statehouse would make it possible for Vigo County to add a sixth judge to its roster. The bill would also allow Daviess County to add a full-time magistrate for its circuit and superior courts. The current law only allows for Vigo County […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Church hosts first free breakfast of 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– St. Benedict’s Catholic Church hosted dozens of people Saturday Morning as a part of their first free breakfast event of 2023. The church holds the event the 4th Saturday of every month. Linda Gorrell, who helps organize the event, said a community has grown over time as they’ve continued to host. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Reycling Center expands its hours

Soon people in Knox County will have more opportunities to recycle. Knox County Recycling announced it will have new hours starting on Monday, January 30th. Previously, the facility only took in recycling on Wednesdays from 9 am until 5 pm. Now, they’re adding Mondays and Fridays. Both days are...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Wally’s in Greencastle

WARNING: The attached video might make you very hungry! Wally’s in Greencastle, Indiana started in a food trailer and now has a great new home for everyone in the family to come enjoy. Wally’s has uniquely served BBQ, pork chops, and even burritos (with a barbeque twist, of course).
GREENCASTLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Federal prison announces upcoming hiring event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex is looking to add more officers to its ranks. Positions are open for more than 34 correctional officers. The FCC is hosting a hiring event to help applicants create a resume and answer any questions about the job. Pay...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Beekeeping 101’ attracts dozens to Meadows Shopping Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly 100 people from around the Wabash Valley gathered at the Meadows Shopping Center on Saturday, for ‘Beekeepers 101.’ The event was hosted by the Wabash Valley and Clay County Beekeepers Clubs. President of the Clay County club, Kris Bilyeu, said the event touched on a variety of topics.  “Everything from what […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy