ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Oneida, NY

Oneida is a relatively small city in Madison County, New York. Though it's only 22 square miles, Oneida's quaint history is a rich source of points of interest. The city was named after the Native American tribe, which held a large territory around the lake to its north, also called Oneida.
ONEIDA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County urges residents to share NYSEG issues with state

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County officials are encouraging residents to participate in a forum with the State Department of Public Service (DPS) about NYSEG. DPS says NYSEG clients have reported high, inaccurate, or delayed bills and poor customer service. They’re asking people to provide public comment on record about issues they’ve had. Two virtual forums will happen Tuesday, and two in-person forums in Binghamton happen February 8th. Anyone wishing to participate at the virtual forums must pre-register by 12:00 p.m. on January 30th. More detailed information can be found here.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Saturday, Jan. 28

Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported on Friday that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county has dropped from...
WETM 18 News

Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Grant Johnson

$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to public

(ITHACA, NY) A draft plan for the capital improvement of Cass Park totaling $27,992,850 is now in the hands of the Ithaca community. The City of Ithaca, Ithaca Youth Bureau and their consultants Barton & Loguidice published the draft capital plan for Cass Park, located at 701 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca, on the city website to get the public’s comment on the proposed plans. The project assesses and prioritizes the capital needs of the park to be improved over the next ten years, making the park accessible to all of Tompkins County.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
NICHOLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Without a Trace: IBM Country Club Gone 11 Weeks After Demo Began

The heavy equipment has been hauled away from what had been the once-beautiful IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott. Workers with Gorick Construction of Binghamton were on the site for nearly three months to remove the buildings, swimming pools and banquet facilities along Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints

ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca officials consider higher pay for DPW employees

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans are advancing in Ithaca to promote several employees in the Public Works Department. Officials say administrative assistants have seen an increase in workload in recent years. The city aims to change their job titles to bring higher pay. Ithaca’s City Administration Committee approved the...
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland police announces change in animal services contract

The City of Cortland Police Department recently announced a change in its contract for animal services. City police are now under contract with the Country Acres Animal Shelter on West Scott Road in the town of Homer. This means city police are no longer contracted with the Cortland County SPCA, which will no longer be providing services in Cortland.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Lia Dove

Lia Dove is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Dove has violated the terms of her probation. Dove was convicted of grand larceny. Dove is 39 years old. Dove has brown hair and blue eyes. Dove is 5’4″tall and weighs 160 pounds. The last known address...
ELMIRA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Friday, January 27

FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023:. Shifting winds will bring a few snow showers into the area, but most of the day will be quiet. The best chance for snow will be this morning as winds...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County appoints new Area Agency on Aging director

The Cortland County Legislature unanimously approved the appointment of Pearl Reed-Klein as the new director of the county area agency on aging. Reed-Klein, who has served on multiple government and nonprofit boards in Broome County, will oversee issues affecting older adults. She takes over after former director Elizabeth Haskins retired last year.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy