(ITHACA, NY) A draft plan for the capital improvement of Cass Park totaling $27,992,850 is now in the hands of the Ithaca community. The City of Ithaca, Ithaca Youth Bureau and their consultants Barton & Loguidice published the draft capital plan for Cass Park, located at 701 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca, on the city website to get the public’s comment on the proposed plans. The project assesses and prioritizes the capital needs of the park to be improved over the next ten years, making the park accessible to all of Tompkins County.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO