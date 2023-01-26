ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

KNOE TV8

Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
BASTROP, LA
cenlanow.com

Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
BASTROP, LA
cenlanow.com

Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide.
WEST MONROE, LA
opso.net

The Ouachita Correctional Center is Hiring!

Interested in a career at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Corrections? The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is hiring Correctional Officers for the Ouachita Correctional Center. Here is Deputy Aguilar to tell you about what it takes! Interested? Click the employment tab in the menu box on this website for more information.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

MyArkLaMiss

Grambling State University Police searching for persons of interest after on-campus shooting

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the university’s Tiger Village on Thursday, January 19, 2023. According to authorities, the shooting was a result of a fight that occurred on Main Street earlier that day. Grambling […]
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: 17-year-old juvenile found safe, deputies confirm

UPDATE (01/24/2023) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keavy Jeselink has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Keavy Jeselink. Jesalink is described as a white female who stands at five feet and 4 inches and weighs 130 pounds. According to deputies, Jeselink was reported as a runaway […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

Deputies: Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail for possessing over 110 pounds of narcotics

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a 2019 Honda Passport striking the white line of the roadway as they conducted a traffic stop on the Millhaven exit. Deputies went on to stop the Honda Passport on Interstate […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Police Department looking into purchasing second armored vehicle

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Captain Tommy Jones of the West Monroe police department says being prepared for an active shooting situation starts with being proactive. “Preventing an active shooter is strictly officer presence in every situation that we can think of,” Jones says. It’s a sentiment shared by law...
cenlanow.com

2 Ouachita Parish men arrested; charged with drug offenses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Metro Narcotics Unit began surveillance at the Studio 6 Motel in search of 42-year-old James Turnbow. According to agents, Turnbow left his hotel room and entered a vehicle with 34-year-old Joshua Bosley. Louisiana State Police went on to conduct...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

