Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text Reaches Co-Worker. Oops! How Did That Happen?
A white supremacist who worked as a secretary at a Louisiana middle school was forced to vacate her position after she accidentally sent a racist text to another staff member on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
KNOE TV8
Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
cenlanow.com
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff...
cenlanow.com
Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
cenlanow.com
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide.
Ouachita Parish Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day
On Monday, January 16, 2023, the public became aware of a text message thread that took place between a coach for the Ouachita Parish Junior High School and the school's Office Secretary, Nelwyn Fontana where racist remarks were made about about Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
opso.net
The Ouachita Correctional Center is Hiring!
Interested in a career at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Corrections? The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is hiring Correctional Officers for the Ouachita Correctional Center. Here is Deputy Aguilar to tell you about what it takes! Interested? Click the employment tab in the menu box on this website for more information.
KNOE TV8
Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
Mother allegedly discovers narcotics in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card; calls authorities
Johnson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.
Grambling State University Police searching for persons of interest after on-campus shooting
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the university’s Tiger Village on Thursday, January 19, 2023. According to authorities, the shooting was a result of a fight that occurred on Main Street earlier that day. Grambling […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested. Monroe, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana reportedly discovered 113 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of the driver on charges of possession with intent to distribute and improper lane usage. The...
MISSING PERSON: 17-year-old juvenile found safe, deputies confirm
UPDATE (01/24/2023) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keavy Jeselink has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Keavy Jeselink. Jesalink is described as a white female who stands at five feet and 4 inches and weighs 130 pounds. According to deputies, Jeselink was reported as a runaway […]
Monroe man accused of assaulting Walmart employee; spits on police officer
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 21, 2023, Monroe Police were called to the Walmart Supercenter due to a suspect refusing to leave the premises. Police were also informed that an employee was struck in the face by the suspect. Upon arrival, authorities located the suspect and […]
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for a 17-year-old juvenile
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Keavy Jeselink. Jesalink is described as a white female who stands at five feet and 4 inches and weighs 130 pounds. According to deputies, Jeselink was reported as a runaway on January 19, 2023, and was last seen leaving her Monroe residence. If you know the […]
Deputies: Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail for possessing over 110 pounds of narcotics
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a 2019 Honda Passport striking the white line of the roadway as they conducted a traffic stop on the Millhaven exit. Deputies went on to stop the Honda Passport on Interstate […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe Police Department looking into purchasing second armored vehicle
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Captain Tommy Jones of the West Monroe police department says being prepared for an active shooting situation starts with being proactive. “Preventing an active shooter is strictly officer presence in every situation that we can think of,” Jones says. It’s a sentiment shared by law...
cenlanow.com
2 Ouachita Parish men arrested; charged with drug offenses
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Metro Narcotics Unit began surveillance at the Studio 6 Motel in search of 42-year-old James Turnbow. According to agents, Turnbow left his hotel room and entered a vehicle with 34-year-old Joshua Bosley. Louisiana State Police went on to conduct...
Driver crashes vehicle into U.S. Post Office building in El Dorado; no injuries reported
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, authorities of the El Dorado Fire Department and the El Dorado Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on South Timberlane Drive. Upon arrival, officials learned that a vehicle crashed into the U.S. Post Office Building. According to authorities, no one was injured in the […]
KSLA
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
Comments / 0