Furry Friends: 16 – count ’em! – puppies await loving homes at BrightSide
The plural in the name of our 'Furry Friends' segment was never more fitting than this Friday, as Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center has 16 puppies waiting for new, loving homes. They're all about 3-4 months old, vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Also, please be aware the facility is closed for renovations, but will be back to normal schedule by the first week of February.
KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jan. 29, 2023
The Metolius Food Pantry is open on Sundays from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue. The Warm Springs Community Center has basketball nights for men and women 18 and older. Monday and Wednesday are Women’s night. Tuesday and Thursday are Men’s Nights. Games start at 7 each night.
Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region
Two crashes about 50 miles and two hours apart closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras for several hours Saturday evening as an Arctic front sweeping in from the north brought snow, wind and slick roads around Central Oregon. The post Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Central Oregon
A national specialty cake company is preparing to open its first store in Bend. Nothing Bundt Cakes is setting up shop in the Forum Shopping Center near Costco. The Texas-based company has been expanding its franchise locations all over the country in the last few years. They now have nearly 500 locations in 40 states.
▶️ Early morning arson in Bend under investigation
Bend Police are investigating a fire that firefighters say was was intentionally set early Friday morning. Firefighters were sent to the area of 720 NW Florida Ave. at 5:46 a.m. for a reported structure fire, Bend Fire and Rescue said. That’s a couple blocks from Jackson’s Corner. Crews...
New affordable housing units unveiled to help Oregon’s housing crisis
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It could be a key in helping solve Oregon’s housing crisis. Friday, local leaders, including Gov. Tina Kotek and Senator Jeff Merkley, toured six prototype units called ‘Mass Casitas.’ They were designed by Hacienda Community Development Corp. and are still being assembled at Terminal 2 in Northwest Portland. The goal is to have them sent out to Madras, Portland, Talent, and Otis by summer for a test run. If successful, Gov. Tina Kotek said this could help reach her goal of building 36,000 new homes each year.
▶️ Changes to Mirror Pond depend on the future of Newport Dam
From construction projects to proposed changes to a dam and even silt removal, Mirror Pond on the Deschutes River is in store for some changes over the next few months. Combined, the projects have the potential to reshape Bend’s famous downtown water feature. The Newport Dam directly shapes Mirror...
▶️ ‘What is Bend?’: Central Oregon highlighted on ‘Jeopardy!’
If you, like millions of other people around the country, were watching “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, you may have noticed that Central Oregon was the answer — er, question — to a clue. In the first half of the show, one of the categories was called “The...
▶️ Do you know him? Deputies looking for Terrebonne market theft suspect
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who they say has been involved in a number of thefts from Ferguson’s Market in Terrebonne. The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of the man. They say he has arrived at the store...
‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issued a statement Saturday on the death of Tyre Nichols, saying the department is "appalled and disgusted" by the Memphis police officers' "pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence." The post ‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on KTVZ.
This Oregon town lets you dig for 33-million-year-old fossils and take them home
Three hours east of Portland, in a town of 450 people, the local high school doubles as an amateur archaeological dig. Some 33 million years ago, the land was a sprawling forest of ancient deciduous redwoods, sycamore trees, maples, oaks, alders and elms.
Weatherization Program
NeighborImpact is accepting applications for its Weatherization Program from homeowners and renters. Qualified applicants receive free energy saving repairs and improvements to their homes. The weatherization program provides eligible low-income households, including homeowners and renters, with services designed to improve the energy efficiency of their home, thereby reducing energy usage and costs.
