Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Senior Center to offer free tax filing help

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Senior Center will offer free tax filing help for people aged 50+ during tax season.

The sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 2 through April 13 in the computer lab at the center. Appointments are scheduled first come, first served until time slots are filled, and intake forms located in the front office will need to be filled out before an appointment.

People are reminded to bring all necessary documents, a driver’s license and a social security card with them to their appointment.

Tax season began on Jan. 23, and the IRS is reportedly estimating more than 168 million individual tax returns will be filed in 2023.

To schedule an appointment, call the Kingsport Senior Center at 423-392-8400.

WJHL

