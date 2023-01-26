The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, one year later, sharing the news with family at his cousin's October 2018 wedding Prince Harry opens up like never before in his memoir Spare, where he shared the story of how he and Meghan Markle announced that she was pregnant to his family. The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that he and Meghan hoped to start a family after tying the knot in May 2018. A few months later, they were thrilled to learn...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO