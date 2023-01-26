Read full article on original website
Princess Margaret's hilariously ruthless response to being told her husband was divorcing her
Princess Margaret's reaction to being told she was getting a divorce was hilarious
Princess Eugenie’s heartbreak as second baby will miss out on precious moment
Princess Eugenie’s second baby will very sadly miss out on a special family moment that her son August Brooksbank got to experience...
How Princess Eugenie’s second child will mean Princess Anne has to give up new place in the Royal Family
Princess Eugenie's second child is due in summer 2023 and the Princess Royal will lose a special place when the royal baby is born
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Attend Coronation, Likely Stay In 300-Year-Old Lavish Frogmore Cottage
As made very clear by the documentary and the aftermath that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not fallen short of supporters after exiting the royal family. It also further proved that the couple has not been stripped off their royal luxuries, as evidenced by the online brawl that followed after the trailer showed a clip of Meghan Markle crying in front of a Hermes blanket.
See what Crown Princess Marie-Chantal posted about Prince Harry’s book
Prince Harry ’s memoir is officially out! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to post a photo of the Duke of Sussex’s newly released book, Spare, displayed at a bookstore alongside copies of another book titled How to Kill Your Family. RELATED: ...
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Shared Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, one year later, sharing the news with family at his cousin's October 2018 wedding Prince Harry opens up like never before in his memoir Spare, where he shared the story of how he and Meghan Markle announced that she was pregnant to his family. The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that he and Meghan hoped to start a family after tying the knot in May 2018. A few months later, they were thrilled to learn...
Amy Robach's 50th Birthday Was 'Going To Be A Big Deal' Before Exposed Affair With T.J. Holmes Ruined Her Plans
Amy Robach is expecting to have a not-so-happy birthday when she turns 50 on Monday, February 6. A milestone day that was "going to be a big deal for her" has ultimately been ruined by the threatened fate of her career after her scandalous affair with Good Morning America costar T.J. Holmes was exposed to the public, a source revealed. As OK! previously reported, Robach was spotted escaping NYC on Tuesday, January 24, as an insider later revealed to a news publication that Holmes followed shortly behind her.T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH TO HAVE MEDIATION SESSION WITH ABC FOLLOWING SUSPENSION:...
Prince Harry ‘Wanted to Go Home’ After Seeing Prince William at Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Harry reportedly recalled seeing Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral in his 'Spare' memoir, noting changes in his brother's appearance before asking himself one question.
Riley Keough: 1st Photo of Her Secret Baby Daughter As She Returns From Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral
Riley Keough‘s baby has been photographed for the first time since it was revealed at her mother, Lisa Marie Presley‘s, Graceland memorial on Jan. 22 that she had her first child with her husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen. Riley, 33, and Ben were seen deboarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 23 with their baby girl, whose name and birthdate are unknown. The first great-grandchild of rock legend Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at the age of 42, was sweetly wrapped up in a light pink blanket and wore a white long-sleeved top for the airplane ride.
Prince Harry Eliminated From Key Moment in King Charles III’s Coronation After Changes to Ceremony Rules
Prince Harry has been eliminated from a key moment in King Charles III's coronation after key changes to ceremony rules.
Prince Harry Confirms Rumors About Potential Reconciliation With King Charles And Prince William
Ever since he defected from the royal family in January 2020, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship has gone from bad to worse. Likewise, the Duke of Sussex has grown increasingly estranged from his older brother, Prince William, too. As The Independent reported at the time, during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry asserted that both men remain "trapped" in the institution from which he was ultimately able to break free.
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today
The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
Prince Harry Becomes First Royal To Publicly Talk About Prince Andrew's 'Shameful Scandal'
The Duke of Sussex wrote about the "sex crimes" allegations in his new memoir "Spare," which officially came out on Tuesday.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'likely to volunteer' during the Coronation bank holiday
The senior royals will likely participate in 'The Big Help Out' on May 8, a day of service aiming to pay tribute to the King's history of public service and echo his hope of creating a lasting legacy.
The Queen's rebellious decision when Princess Anne was born
The Queen rebelled against her grandparents when she named her daughter
Priscilla Presley Heartbreakingly Admits It's Been A 'Difficult Time' In First Statement Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Funeral
One day after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest alongside her late son, Benjamin Keough, and father, Elvis Presley, at the famed Graceland, her mom, Priscilla Presley, opened up about this heartbreaking time. "Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference," the King of Rock and Roll's widow tweeted on Monday, January 23.Priscilla and Lisa Marie's loved ones were able to say goodbye to the late singer on Sunday, January 22, following a public memorial service...
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
Prince Andrew Reportedly Evicted From Buckingham Palace By King Charles After Epstein Scandal
Prince Andrew, the disgraced younger brother of King Charles and associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly been told that he can no longer stay at Buckingham Palace. The Sun reports that though Andrew, 62, had his royal patronages and military affiliations stripped from him in 2022 — the same year he avoided a civil trial with his sexual assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre, by settling out of court – Charles’s brother still resided in the British Royal home. Charles “has made it clear that Bucking Palace is no place for Prince Andrew,” reports The Sun.
Queen Camilla's new position 'could test friendship' with Princess Anne
Queen Camilla's friendship with Princess Anne may be tested by their change in authority in the 'royal pecking order,' claims expert
