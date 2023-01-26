Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Related
Hanford Sentinel
As high speed rail moves in, neighborhood near Hanford becomes mix of empty homes, rentals
The towering pilings of the California High Speed Rail project that have been constructed within a stone's throw of a rural neighborhood east of Hanford are the hallmark of change, here and in similar areas across the San Joaquin Valley. The neighborhood, which consisted of Ponderosa Road, Mountain View Avenue...
Hanford Sentinel
Trees will begin to blossom soon | Garden Checklist
Ornamental and fruit‐bearing trees will begin to bloom this month in home gardens and along the Blossom Trail in eastern Fresno County. Check your sprinklers and turn them off when the amount of rain permits. Make sure trees are getting enough water. Avoid overhead irrigation if frost is expected.
Crash knocks power out for residents in Fresno's Tower District
A single car crash into a power pole is to blame for a power outage affecting some Tower District residents.
KMPH.com
Local nonprofit seeks Valley's support in finding "furever" homes for unwanted animals
SELMA, Calif. — "We specialize in those difficult missions that no one else can actually save the animal and they're out there suffering," said Krystle Woodward, President and Founder, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue. Pinky Paws refers to those difficult rescues as urgent. This year marks 17 years the...
clovisroundup.com
City of Clovis Holds Enterprise Canal Trail Workshop
January 25, 2023: At Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis Wednesday night, a few members of City staff were present alongside MIG, an architecture company, to present to members of the Clovis community three separate examples of a new bridge that the City plans to build over a certain location of the 168 freeway.
thesungazette.com
VA officially deploys larger clinic in Visalia
VISALIA – A new VA clinic in Visalia is now marching toward its goal of having a larger facility to serve more veterans. At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Visalia Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Veterans Affairs clinic to be located in the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance office, now part of Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The site, 500 N Santa Fe St. in Visalia, will replace the current VA community-based outpatient clinic in Tulare and expand primary care and specialty services to local military veterans. The clinic will take up 25,000 square feet of the 32,000 square foot building.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Carnegie Museum opens exhibits about Kings County's Portuguese history
A new display featuring the Portuguese history of Kings County at the Carnegie Museum in Hanford is open to the public. “What we have on display are various heirlooms and artifacts from various families, who have lent us their artifacts to display,” said Jack Schwartz, museum board president. “It’s fascinating to hear their stories, and one of the things that I hope to happen during the exhibition is for families to come in. Some of the newer generations might not know the history, and these displays provide a great opportunity for intergenerational discussions about family history.”
Fire destroys abandoned church in central Fresno
A former central Fresno church is now rubble after an early morning fire. The flames were first spotted just before 1 Friday morning on Orchard and Mckenzie.
KMPH.com
1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — The Visalia Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Friday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenues for a two-vehicle collision. It is unknown the total number of people involved but officers say three people were taken to the...
Two dead following head on collision in Kings County, CHP says
California Highway Patrol officers got the call just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 27th and Elder Avenues.
Senior dog adopted after almost 800 days at Fresno's Valley Animal Center
A senior dog will be spending his 11th birthday in his new forever home after spending almost 800 days at a Fresno animal shelter.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County
The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
Missing person found dead in Kings County canal
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
1 killed in traffic collision in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after they were involved in a traffic collision in Visalia, police say. According to officials, on Friday at 2:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding the report of a traffic collision. When officials arrived at the scene it […]
Tulare PD: 3 wanted for stealing from golf course
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department officials say they are actively looking for three individuals for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of food and beverages from a golf course. Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at around 3:00 a.m., three suspects entered the property of the Tulare Golf Course and stole approximately […]
One person dies, two injured following fatal crash in Visalia
One person has died and two more are injured following a car crash at the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue in Visalia.
Pedestrian killed while walking along Hwy 99 in Madera County, CHP says
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s died after being hit by a vehicle when he was allegedly walking along Highway 99 Wednesday night, CHP officials from Madera said. According to authorities, dispatchers received a call reporting a crash with no details on northbound 99, north of avenue 20 1/2 around 10:00 p.m. […]
Fresno coroner’s office seeking relatives of man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating relatives of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. Lopez was recently admitted to a Fresno hospital where he later passed away, officials say. Although officials say they have little information on him they do know that he has previously lived in […]
WANTED: Man who shot at children vandalizing his Tulare home, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say shot at children who were vandalizing his home is now wanted by Tulare Police, according to department officials. On Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m., officers say they responded to the 400 block of South E Street in Tulare for a report of a disturbance. They arrived […]
Comments / 1