Hanford, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Trees will begin to blossom soon | Garden Checklist

Ornamental and fruit‐bearing trees will begin to bloom this month in home gardens and along the Blossom Trail in eastern Fresno County. Check your sprinklers and turn them off when the amount of rain permits. Make sure trees are getting enough water. Avoid overhead irrigation if frost is expected.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

City of Clovis Holds Enterprise Canal Trail Workshop

January 25, 2023: At Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis Wednesday night, a few members of City staff were present alongside MIG, an architecture company, to present to members of the Clovis community three separate examples of a new bridge that the City plans to build over a certain location of the 168 freeway.
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

VA officially deploys larger clinic in Visalia

VISALIA – A new VA clinic in Visalia is now marching toward its goal of having a larger facility to serve more veterans. At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Visalia Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Veterans Affairs clinic to be located in the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance office, now part of Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The site, 500 N Santa Fe St. in Visalia, will replace the current VA community-based outpatient clinic in Tulare and expand primary care and specialty services to local military veterans. The clinic will take up 25,000 square feet of the 32,000 square foot building.
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Carnegie Museum opens exhibits about Kings County's Portuguese history

A new display featuring the Portuguese history of Kings County at the Carnegie Museum in Hanford is open to the public. “What we have on display are various heirlooms and artifacts from various families, who have lent us their artifacts to display,” said Jack Schwartz, museum board president. “It’s fascinating to hear their stories, and one of the things that I hope to happen during the exhibition is for families to come in. Some of the newer generations might not know the history, and these displays provide a great opportunity for intergenerational discussions about family history.”
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — The Visalia Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Friday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenues for a two-vehicle collision. It is unknown the total number of people involved but officers say three people were taken to the...
VISALIA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County

The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing person found dead in Kings County canal

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 killed in traffic collision in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after they were involved in a traffic collision in Visalia, police say. According to officials, on Friday at 2:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding the report of a traffic collision. When officials arrived at the scene it […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare PD: 3 wanted for stealing from golf course

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department officials say they are actively looking for three individuals for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of food and beverages from a golf course. Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at around 3:00 a.m., three suspects entered the property of the Tulare Golf Course and stole approximately […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno coroner’s office seeking relatives of man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating relatives of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. Lopez was recently admitted to a Fresno hospital where he later passed away, officials say. Although officials say they have little information on him they do know that he has previously lived in […]
FRESNO, CA

