I played that $2,000 Steam game, and its ridiculous price is probably for the best
You could buy the game and refund it, but I don't recommend it.
Seven scarily accurate 2023 predictions made 100 years ago – and some that completely missed the mark
CENTURY-old predictions about life in 2023 have emerged - and it appears they got a surprising amount right about modern life. Old newspaper clippings from the year 1923 show a number of wild predictions about life as we know it today. Archive researcher Paul Fairie shared the fun snippets on...
Upworthy
Adorable dad keeps his hand in an awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 28, 2022. It has since been updated. Some parents go to great lengths in order to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. Sometimes, they don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chooses not to move his hand for 45 minutes, just to make sure his daughter gets some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on SubReddit's "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting his daughter's head as she falls asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and does not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
I’ll never regret following my mum’s best-ever advice: ‘If you’re going to say something nice, say it in writing’
I was barely in my 20 when I found myself thrown into the vagaries of middle management. It’s a weird position to be in. I was telling people what to do and how to do it when I’d barely managed to be a person in the world (I’m still figuring that one out).
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix denies contestants on the ‘Squid Game’ reality show have been dropping like flies
Everyone pretty much agreed that Netflix’s announcement of an unscripted game show inspired by the Korean smash-hit television drama Squid Game, where contestants would be facing off for a shot at the $4.56 million cash prize, pretty much went against the whole point of the show. Yet, things have somehow gotten worse in the first few days of production, with reports surfacing that players were already needing medical assistance.
Polygon
Every type of infected in The Last of Us
The Last of Us’ monsters are not your average zombies. Yes, they’re gross. Yes, they bite. But they’re not reanimated after dying. Instead, they’re living people who have been taken over by a fungus called Cordyceps — their whole thing is multiplying and spreading the infection as far and wide as possible.
Real-Life squid game contestants left in tears as people are carried out by medics
The program was a huge success on Netflix in 2021, drawing a sizable viewership and inspiring many to consider taking part in a similar activity without dying in the end. With that in mind, it seemed only inevitable that someone would organize a real-world Squid Game experience for people to attempt as competitors; however, it appears that some participants were hurt.
Polygon
Mahokenshi adds a new twist to the flourishing deckbuilder genre
Developers seem to be willing to apply deckbuilding mechanics to every genre and setting these days. At first, this seemed a little faddish, but as designers relax into it, some interesting, thoughtful hybrids are emerging. One such example is Mahokenshi (out now on Steam), a tactics game set in a...
Polygon
Dead Space’s secret ‘alternative ending’ is a better setup for Dead Space 2
Motive Studio’s remake of sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space is excellent, filling in the gaps and addressing shortcomings of the original 2008 game. It also adds to the original Dead Space, including a secret “alternative ending” that provides stronger connective tissue to the original game’s sequel, 2011’s Dead Space 2.
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Crackling Voltage’ event guide
Pokémon Go is having an electric-themed event, “Cracking Voltage” from Jan. 27 until Feb. 5. The meat of this event is the Team Go Rocket takeover portion of it, which starts on Feb. 1 at 12 a.m. in your local time. This time, you’ll be able to take down Giovanni in Special Research to get a Shadow Registeel. During that time, Team Go Rocket members will appear more frequently, and you’ll be able to use a Charged TM to remove the attack Frustration from Shadow Pokémon.
Polygon
How to defeat the Dead Space remake’s tough Brute boss
During the Dead Space remake’s fourth chapter, “Obliteration Imminent,” you’ll have to face off against a Brute necromorph in the Ishimura’s Main Atrium. You’ll find it when you make your way to the Bridge to speak with Hammond, and then head back to activate the elevators.
Polygon
Dead Space’s remake misses a major storytelling opportunity
Dead Space is a terrifying game about venturing through an abandoned industrial space ship, all to the tune of suffocating isolation. Isaac Clarke isn’t entirely alone, however — his ship, the USG Kellion, arrived with a small crew of support staff. The Dead Space remake characterizes Isaac and his allies much more deeply than the original did — but the same can’t be said for the other poor souls on the USG Ishimura.
herviewfromhome.com
Once Upon a Time You Got All of Me
First there was us, and now it’s them. We have four little hands that need us, and it’s so hard to get lost in parenthood and forget that at once upon a time it was me and you. I promise you, it won’t always be like this. It...
Polygon
GoldenEye 007 ‘Dam’ mission walkthrough
In GoldenEye 007’s first mission, Dam, you’re dropped off at the base of a dam in the former Soviet Union, and it’s your job to infiltrate the facility and intercept the shipping and contact information. Depending on your difficulty, you have to neutralize the alarms, intercept the...
'I dream about them on repeat.' Patrick Clancy shares memories of children, wife
DUXBURY - The father whose wife is accused of strangling their three children while suffering from post-partum psychosis has spoken out for the first time, and his message was one of love and forgiveness.Patrick Clancy posted a statement on the family's GoFundMe page.Acknowledging his "shock and pain," Clancy said, "I'm constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat."Clancy remembered each of his children: Cora, the oldest who "had an infectious laugh and was stunningly beautiful; Dawson, whose "best quality was his pure kindness"; and happy baby Callan, who "always knew how...
"He Did Not Even Consider the Option of Getting Me Something" Ending Everything Over a Trip
Disclosure: This article is for educational and informational purposes only with nonfiction events posted via online sources; permission given. Every relationship has its good moments and bad moments. What about being with a spouse that isn't considerate of things you like and/or dislike? What would be the breaking point?
Understanding the tragic reality of those who struggle
It is a tragic reality that some people are simply unlucky in life. Whether it is due to circumstances, bad luck, or something else, those individuals who suffer from a lack of luck can find themselves in difficult and often heartbreaking situations. Let's look at how these individuals may face challenges throughout their lives and how we can help support them.
