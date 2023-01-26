ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Quarterback who lost Florida scholarship after racial slur video leaked gets offer from HBCU

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
 3 days ago

Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback prospect who lost his scholarship at the University of Florida after video emerged of him saying a racial slur while rapping along to a song , has been offered another scholarship — at HBCU Albany State.

Back in November, a video emerged of Stokes — who is white — singing song lyrics that contained the N-word while in a car. In the video, Stokes is seen saying “welcome back, n—-.”

The quarterback recruit out of Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. had committed to play for head coach Billy Napier at the University of Florida in the summer. But after the video surfaced, Florida rescinded Stokes’ scholarship.

However, Stokes announced on Twitter that he was “blessed” to receive his “first HBCU offer” to play at Albany State, tagging head coach Quinn Gray in the tweet. (HBCU stands for historically black colleges and universities).

Marcus Stokes had committed to Florida.
Twitter / @marcusstokes06
Marcus Stokes announced an offer from Albany State
Albany State University
Albany State University

“It’s very unique. Very interesting,” Marcus’ father, Kevin Stokes, told 247 Sports . “We didn’t expect this at all.”

It’s unclear if he will accept the offer. Stokes also tweeted that he is visiting Division II University West Florida. 247 Sports listed that he completed his UWF visit on Wednesday.

Stokes, the 24th-ranked quarterback prospect in his graduating class, apologized for the slur in a Twitter post after he lost his scholarship with the Gators.

Marcus Stokes playing high school football in Florida.
Twitter / @marcusstokes06
Marcus Stokes playing high school football in Florida.
Peter Willott/The St. Augustine

“I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say,” his statement read in part. “I fully accept the consequences for my actions and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football.”

Kitman
3d ago

Nothing much more racist than having a legally produced and sold song that only certain races are allowed to sing along to.

New York Post

