'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': Deena Cortese Thinks Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino Pairing 'Is Toxic' (Exclusive)

The Jersey Shore crew is hitting the road again for a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and Deena Cortese tells PopCulture.com there's plenty of drama to come amid the antics and hilarity. Cortese revealed that "some drama trickled in from last season" ahead of the Season 6 premiere of the MTV show on Jan. 26 and got real about the complicated relationship between Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino.
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reveals If Ronnie & Sam Will Ever Return To ‘Jersey Shore’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is finally addressing the question on every Jersey Shore fans’ mind. Will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Sweetheart Giancola ever return to the series? The answer isn’t simple. “He needs to, you know what I mean, and that would be up to him,” Mike told TooFab in a new interview. “He needs to have relationships with everyone. It can’t just be once every couple months. I keep telling him that he needs to keep relationships with the cast and that would remain to be seen and that would be up to him.”
Jersey Shore Star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino And Wife Lauren Sorrentino Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Girl

There are few, and I mean FEW turnaround stories like the one Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino showed us. When Jersey Shore was in its heyday, Mike held court with a wild crew. And a lot of his more sordid antics were captured on camera by MTV. Mike’s penchant for the high life wound up almost […] The post Jersey Shore Star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino And Wife Lauren Sorrentino Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Girl appeared first on Reality Tea.
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers

Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
Savannah Chrisley Gives Glimpse Into Life With 10-Year-Old Chloe After Taking Custody While Todd & Julie Are In Prison

Savannah Chrisley just gave her followers insight into her new life as a guardian to her sister and brother. On Wednesday, January 25, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to share a funny clip of 10-year-old Chloe sitting at the kitchen table chatting with her sibling."Don't be a Karen today," Savannah wrote alongside the video of her biological niece, who was taken in by Todd and Julie Chrisley in 2016 from the patriarch's eldest son, Kyle Chrisley. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY IS 'GRIEVING THE LOSS OF PARENTS THAT ARE STILL ALIVE' AHEAD OF TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY'S PRISON SENTENCESThe 25-year-old...
What Is Kate Gosselin's Net Worth? The Answer Might Surprise You

In 2023, Kate Gosselin is making her big comeback… in the most grueling way possible. After appearing on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which later became Kate Plus 8, along with Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and Kate Plus Date, the mother of eight isn't a stranger to the world of reality television.
Britney Spears and Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake Reunite in Nostalgic Instagram Post

Britney Spears is having all kinds of adventures as of late, both online and in real life. The pop singer’s name recently hit headlines after TMZ misreported that she had a “manic” episode at an LA restaurant on Jan. 13. Spears and new husband Sam Asghari have both responded to the event, which was captured on film by a nameless restaurant goer, but it seems the media frenzy continues to leave an impact.
