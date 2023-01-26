California lawmaker wants reparations proposal to be a nationwide ‘blueprint,’ beyond ‘financial compensation’

California did not have slaves. California when it was part of Mexico it abolished slavery. When California became part of the USA it still was illegal to own slaves in California. So we Californians do not owe reparations to no one.
California was not a slave state! We sent our own men to fight with the Union against the confederate slave states. Now we are a woke state, dividing people by race and gender. This is just political posturing and if it keeps going it’s going to ruin our economy and our collective relationships! We need to go back to color blindness and don’t ask don’t tell!
I’ve been a hard working, law abiding taxpayer all my life so when do I get my reparation? I’m telling you I’m offended and discriminated against because I’ve contributed to the system for decades and get nothing for my trauma and suffering.
Related
California lawmaker files 'DUPE Act' amid George Santos controversy
Activist at California slavery reparations meeting denounces proposed payment of $223,000: 'Not enough!'
McDonald’s USA President Blasts California Proposal to Raise Minimum Wage: ‘Bad politics over good policy
Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law
California Republicans speak up for school choice
Fred Korematsu: Ordinary Citizen Defying Injustice
Desperate California legislators want to shake down their fleeing population
California is dumping its toxic waste in less-regulated out-of-state facilities
Can CA go any stronger on gun laws?
Four-Day School Week Trend Grows Nationwide, but Not in California
DAN WALTERS: Add another to list of California’s botched projects
Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth
California puts DMV on the blockchain
Would a wealth tax actually drive the rich out of California?
More than a million undocumented immigrants gained driver’s licenses in California
Civil rights groups to Gavin Newsom: Court-mandated mental health treatment is unconstitutional
State Bar of California Charging Trump Supporter and Attorney John Eastman on Multiple Disciplinary Counts
Republican plan would outlaw homeless camps near California schools or parks
SFMTA's Jeffrey Tumlin | CA Gun Violence
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 99