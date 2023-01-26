ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California lawmaker wants reparations proposal to be a nationwide ‘blueprint,’ beyond ‘financial compensation’

By Joshua Nelson
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 99

Adr Pals
3d ago

California did not have slaves. California when it was part of Mexico it abolished slavery. When California became part of the USA it still was illegal to own slaves in California. So we Californians do not owe reparations to no one.

Reply(3)
92
William Mitchell
3d ago

California was not a slave state! We sent our own men to fight with the Union against the confederate slave states. Now we are a woke state, dividing people by race and gender. This is just political posturing and if it keeps going it’s going to ruin our economy and our collective relationships! We need to go back to color blindness and don’t ask don’t tell!

Reply(2)
63
Steven A.
3d ago

I’ve been a hard working, law abiding taxpayer all my life so when do I get my reparation? I’m telling you I’m offended and discriminated against because I’ve contributed to the system for decades and get nothing for my trauma and suffering.

Reply(2)
45
Related
KSBW.com

California lawmaker files 'DUPE Act' amid George Santos controversy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As controversy continues to consume New York CongressmanGeorge Santos at the nation's capital, an effort is underway at the state capitol to try to deter any elected official in California from duping voters. Democratic State Sen. Josh Newman this week filed the DUPE Act, or the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law

From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

California Republicans speak up for school choice

As National School Choice Week comes to a close, the release of recent heartbreaking and unacceptable test scores in California has only reaffirmed Republicans’ commitment to parents and families on this crucial issue. Our students deserve better. The California Republican Party asked California Republican leaders around the state why...
CALIFORNIA STATE
coloradoboulevard.net

Fred Korematsu: Ordinary Citizen Defying Injustice

On January 30, California celebrates Fred Korematsu Day. If you’re like most Americans, you’re probably still wondering who this guy was, what he did to be recognized with an official day, or why he still matters today. Signed into law on September 23, 2010 by then Governor Arnold...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Desperate California legislators want to shake down their fleeing population

Several states are attempting to pass wealth taxes. As we noted this week, this effort is silly and doomed, as history and math demonstrate. California legislators are attempting to top all the others, however, as only they on the extreme-left coast know how. They are trying to do something even more astonishing, kooky, and obviously unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Can CA go any stronger on gun laws?

Has California reached an upper limit on what it can do to regulate guns?. Following a pattern as old as gun control itself, state lawmakers are responding to the back-to-back mass shootings that killed 18 people this week with more legislation:. Democratic Sens. Catherine Blakespear of Encinitas and Nancy Skinner...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Four-Day School Week Trend Grows Nationwide, but Not in California

The nationwide trend of four-day school weeks sees success in cost savings, attendance, and teacher recruitment. But the trend isn’t catching on in California. There are only two small and remote school districts, Leggett Valley Unified in Mendocino County and Big Sur Unified in Monterey County, have the shorter school week in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
UTAH STATE
cryptonewsbtc.org

California puts DMV on the blockchain

Most of the tendencies and concepts that form America come to California first, so it’s value noting that the state has launched a giant tech improve at its Division of Motor Automobiles. As Fortune was first to report, the company is within the remaining levels of replicating its title database on the Tezos blockchain and expects to launch consumer-facing purposes tied to the blockchain inside three months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Long Beach Post

Would a wealth tax actually drive the rich out of California?

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
ijpr.org

Republican plan would outlaw homeless camps near California schools or parks

Republican lawmakers have introduced two bills to ban homeless encampments near schools, day care centers, parks and libraries across California, citing safety concerns as the state’s unhoused crisis pushes deeper into residential neighborhoods. Newly elected Assembly member Josh Hoover, a Republican from the Sacramento suburb of Folsom, introduced AB...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

SFMTA's Jeffrey Tumlin | CA Gun Violence

Multiple waves of gun violence have left at least 25 people dead in four mass shootings over two weeks, from Southern California to the Bay Area. While the motives behind the shootings are varied and murky, the trail of devastation left behind in the wake of these tragedies is clear. We focus on the violence and rise in gun ownership in the AAPI community.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Fox News

947K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy