How to tell if your cell phone has been secretly hijacked
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson helps you discover whether your phone might have been hijacked by scammers and hackers by using your phone's SIM card. Here's what to know.
Turn this Gmail security feature on ASAP
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to use your Gmail to send private encrypted emails to others so you keep your personal information secure and safe from harm.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
PayPal hacker attack exposes customer names and social security numbers
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives PayPal users some tips on how to protect their private information following the company's account breach back in December 2022.
Android users urged to change five settings immediately to protect personal privacy and health of phone
ANDROID Users have been implored to change to five settings that can protect data and boost phone performance. If you have an Android-powered device, then you may need to change some settings to bolster your data protection and make your device run smoother. Below, we have compiled a list of...
Bill Maher says Tyre Nichols, California shootings prove America's culture of violence goes 'deeper than race'
Late night host Bill Maher found a common thread between the mass shootings in California and the police brutality case in Memphis that America's violence go beyond race.
Tyre Nichols videos: Eric Garner's daughter criticizes release of footage like a 'premiere of a movie'
Emerald Snipes-Garner blasted the Memphis authorities' release of the Tyre Nichols footage on Friday, telling NewsNation's Chris Cuomo that it was like a movie premiere.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin
Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the National Archives and other U.S. agencies for handling Biden's classified document stash like an 'administrative matter.'
AOL Corp
Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
Tyre Nichols' last words heard on newly released bodycam footage: 'I'm just trying to get home'
The last words of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black father and photographer, can be heard on bodycam footage released Friday by the Memphis Police Department.
