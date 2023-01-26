Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Sam Houston’s Chevy Coleman first female to win title at Jesse James Southwest Shootout
Sam Houston’s Chevy Coleman became the first female to win a weight class at the Jesse James Southwest Shootout on Saturday at the Sulphur High School 9th grade campus. Coleman, a sophomore, won the 106-pound title at the 10th edition of the tournament. She won her first match in a narrow 11-8 decision over Rosepine’s Zach Preece. Coleman (41-20) claimed another win by forfeit, then pinned Sulphur’s Seth Gordon and Caleb Walker to finish her run to the title.
Lake Charles American Press
Dictating tempo: Bucs turn up defense on NISH
The frustrations of the first half gave way to smooth sailing for the Barbe Bucs in the second half of their 67-40 District 3-5A win over New Iberia Thursday afternoon at McNeese State. While the Bucs never trailed, their lead fluctuated greatly in the half as they committed 10 turnovers...
Lake Charles American Press
McNeese’s polar opposites: Cowgirls rolling, Cowboys not
McNeese State’s two basketball teams enter today’s doubleheader in Corpus Christi, Texas, from completely opposite ends of the spectrum. The fourth-place Cowgirls (9-11, 5-3) are riding a season-high four-game winning streak and have their sights set on moving up the Southland Conference standings. The men have lost six...
Lake Charles American Press
Where it all started, coaches trace roots to McNeese
McNeese State has always been known as a solid training ground for college football coaches. Many who got their start with the Cowboys have gone on to larger schools and higher profile jobs. Most give credit for what they learned at McNeese, mostly because they had to do so much...
Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KPLC TV
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese track and field Head Coach Brendon Gilroy has been placed on administrative leave. McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyer released the following statement: “Coach Gilroy has been put on administrative leave until further notice. Assistant coach Ben Chretien will assume the role as head coach. The track and field program operations will continue as scheduled.”
KPLC TV
Tommy Navarra, Theresa Schmidt crowned Lord and Lady of 12th Night Royal Court
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lord and Lady of the 12th Night Royal Court for the City of Lake Charles were given their crowns Friday. Lake Charles Mardi Gras officials surprised Tommy Navarra at his store, Navarra’s Jewelry. They bestowed on him a green, purple and gold sequin fedora, thanking him for everything he has done for the city.
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
The Louisiana Travel Association awarded Visit Lake Charles with three Louey Awards during the associations’ annual Louey Award celebration in New Orleans. Visit Lake Charles was named 2022 Outstanding Convention and Visitors’ Bureau of the Year, as well as 2022 Tourism Campaign of the Year, and Major Event of the Year. The Louey Awards honors individuals and organizations who have made exceptional contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry.
Lake Charles American Press
The riches of Rouge et Blanc: Fundraiser largest collective philanthropic event of year for Banners at McNeese
Throughout the year, Banners at McNeese does quite a lot backstage for the community. However, without the annual Rouge et Blanc event, many of these good works would not be possible. Banners’ programming reaches “beyond its main stages into the community to enrich our youth, elders, educators and diverse communities...
travelawaits.com
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
KPLC TV
Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee relieved Lewis convicted as charged
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It took a jury only 35 minutes to come back with a verdict against Sheron Lewis, who was found guilty as charged of first-degree murder of his wife, attempted first-degree murder of her daughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Family members...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2023. Gerald Jermaine Nelson, 40, Lake Charles: Bicycles violations; Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession is Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers. Lawryn Emperis Sweet, 22, Lake Charles:...
Eunice News
Former state senator Guillory dies
Robert K. Guillory, who served as a state senator from he Eunice are form 1972 to 1976, died Jan. 25. He was 90 years old. His obituary credits him with writing a bill for a Eunice/Ville Platte Louisiana State University Junior College adding “at Eunice” to it to form what is LSUE. The obituary also states, “One of his accomplishments as a senator is working diligently to pass the North South…
T.S. Cooley Elementary In Lake Charles To Begin Registration
Preparations are already underway at T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School in Lake Charles for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration will begin on February 6 and through February 28. All students living in Calcasieu Parish entering K-5 grade are eligible to register for testing and have a chance to gain admission to this excellent program.
UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish
UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day. ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish. Back in October, we reported on the […]
Two girls arrested in Jennings High lockdown
The school was on lockdown after a threat was called in; while deputies were there sweeping the school more threats were called in. They traced the calls and booked two girls with terrorizing.
Lake Charles American Press
Additional $7.1M in Hurricane Laura money allocated to SW La.
The Federal Emergency Management Association is awarding an additional $7.1 million in federal grants for hurricane recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana. The funding is made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement includes:. $1,610,221.78 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to replace damaged road signs parishwide.
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman said she woke up this morning to find all four of her tires missing from her car. Katrina Hodges’ daughter woke her up, and she saw her vehicle held up by bricks outside her home in the Fox Run neighborhood.
KPLC TV
Local sorority gives back with community baby shower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community baby shower was held at the MLK Center to assist and teach parents around the community. The shower was put on by the Gamma Lambda Sigma sorority in hopes to enhance the community with their sisterhood and scholarship. This is the first time...
