Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Free Jolteon Raid Guide For Pokemon Go Players: Crackling Voltage!
The crackling competition in Pokemon GO will bring a new raid rotation. It’s a main attraction: a release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to the Mega Raids. There are also solid options in the Premiere and Three levels. Today’s raid guide for Pokemon GO players will help you to get together to defeat Jolteon in the three-tier Raids. Let’s start with it.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Go fans bemoan recent wild Pokemon spawns no one wants
If you are not a Pokémon, wild spawns are likely to be low on the list. With the fact that game revolves in large part on the event now, the state of wild spawns has recently been reported to the communitys in an early appearance in Reddit. The Pokemon...
game-news24.com
Pokemon SV player beats impossible odds with giant hatching chain
The list above shows that today is your lucky day, as the Reddit user just posted that he hatched three great Fuecocos in a row. A post in r/ShinyPokemon, a pretty self-explanatory subreddit, is now piquing the interest of its members as the reddit just claimed they had hatched three pristine Fuecocos in a row.
Realism mod for Fallout 4 fixes its most unbelievable part: your ability to survive the intro
Finally, an intro that makes sense.
game-news24.com
Play on Steam for free! This game currently runs for free
Free games on Steam: In the Valves Shop, a number of promotions have taken place today, even when you will try a few games for free and sometimes even keep them forever. Combined with attractive discounts, people tend to buy the full version. We have summarised everything so you can skip the presentation.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
game-news24.com
The Nintendo Switch 2 must also be a collaboration with Sony PlayStation Readers Feature
A reader suggests that Nintendo team-up with Sony for their next console, to get a more powerful device with better online features. There have been much speculation about what Nintendo might do for its new console a lot and all that has been very entertaining, especially since everyone admits they aren’t really aware and that Nintendo is impossible to predict. The one thing that got me interested was how powerful a potential Switch 2 could be, with the consensus being that a game would probably not be as powerful as a PlayStation 4.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Gives Away Final Free Games of January 2023
The final rotation of free games on the Epic Games Store for the month of January 2023 are now available. For the most part, January has been a pretty decent month on the Epic Games Store when it comes to free titles. Games such as Kerbal Space Program, Divine Knockout, and Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun – Aiko's Choice have all been doled out in recent weeks. And while some fans have been hoping for a better pair of games to end the month, the Epic Games Store is instead handing out some forgettable titles.
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy will not be able to change the house or the house from scratch
If they choose a new school, it’s impossible for him to change his skill. Even though you are aware, the official fanclub Harry Potter cannot add a whole host of portals Wizarding World will be able to change your choice already. That merely means that on the website you may pass a special test that determined the faculty of the user and his magic wand.
ComicBook
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
ComicBook
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
PlayStation Plus adding feature fans have been crying out for
Retroactively, a classic arcade shooter has gotten trophies on PlayStation Plus Premium, apparently paving the way for further games from the archives to get a new lease of life through these achievements. Super Stardust Portable is the PSP version of Super Stardust HD and is available through PlayStation Plus Premium,...
Nintendo brings back rare Pokémon card 23 years later after famous magician drops lawsuit: 'I was a fool'
Uri not gonna believe this.
game-news24.com
What had you been playing this week?
Magic Cats in the horseneck. Good morning, good weekend, and welcome to Whatcha were they playing? It’s been a week of a lot and a month of the year of a month. And frankly, I’m really ready to hit the big reset button and give 2023 another go. I finally fell outside the beginning, the world, and I just couldn’t wait for the remainder of the year. I hope the year’s begun for you, all the time.
game-news24.com
The OnePlus 11R with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor will be announced on February 7th
OnePlus confirmed on Twitter that the 11R will be announced on February 7 after a leak on Amazon stated that earlier. The announcement is part of the cloud 11 event in India. That event will also have the regular OnePlus 11 unveiled. On addition to the new smartphones, the Buds Pro 2, TV Q2, and Keyboard from OnePlus are expected to make their appearance there. In addition to the announcement post, the OnePlus 11R 5G will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen.
ComicBook
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
game-news24.com
PlayStation Plus, February 2023: leak opens the upcoming release of free PS5 and PS4 games, in anticipation of 2023
There are still two days before announcement, but in the meantime, i PS5 and PS4 free games of PlayStation Plus Of February 2023 seem to have been revealed by a leak, and considering the reliability of the source they’re certainly worth considering. The list of games should therefore be...
ComicBook
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
game-news24.com
Sidebar Games cloaked the Hidden Dev Room in Sports Story
This seems to be because the sidebar Games team had a close to that obliviously closed out the hiding room. Another short story: Sports Story was originally announced back in 2019 as a sequel to Golf Story, with the intention to release the game in 2020. However, the pandemic hit, and the team behind it extended on the original concept a few times, delaying the game multiple times until it was finally released in September 2022.
Comments / 0