game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games We May Get in February 2023
January is almost over, yet Sony has yet to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of the tier, will be getting for February 2023. The expectation is that it will be another two PS4 games and a PS5 game, but what games specifically hasn't been officially revealed or even unofficially leaked like most months. This should change in the coming days as both Sony and leakers are running out of time. In the meantime, here are the games we think could feature.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
game-news24.com
The Nintendo Switch 2 must also be a collaboration with Sony PlayStation Readers Feature
A reader suggests that Nintendo team-up with Sony for their next console, to get a more powerful device with better online features. There have been much speculation about what Nintendo might do for its new console a lot and all that has been very entertaining, especially since everyone admits they aren’t really aware and that Nintendo is impossible to predict. The one thing that got me interested was how powerful a potential Switch 2 could be, with the consensus being that a game would probably not be as powerful as a PlayStation 4.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Free Games for January 2023 Now Available
The latest slate of PlayStation Plus games for the Extra and Premium versions of the subscription platform are now available to download. As we've come to expect, Sony pushes out its new games for PS Plus Extra and Premium around the mid-point of every month. And while each month's lineup of new PlayStation titles always varies in terms of depth and quality, Sony is kicking off 2023 with a pretty strong rotation.
dexerto.com
Xbox Leaker warns Starfield and Redfall are being rushed out in “rough shape”
A reliable Xbox leaker, who originally predicted the release of the rhythm adventure game, Hi-Fi Rush has claimed that Redfall and Starfield are still in bad shape before their release, going on to say that Starfield could be delayed further, or risk being released unfinished. After predicting the surprise announcement...
ComicBook
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
game-news24.com
Play on Steam for free! This game currently runs for free
Free games on Steam: In the Valves Shop, a number of promotions have taken place today, even when you will try a few games for free and sometimes even keep them forever. Combined with attractive discounts, people tend to buy the full version. We have summarised everything so you can skip the presentation.
makeuseof.com
How to Assign an Account to an Xbox Wireless Controller
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Fortunately, as humans, we don’t have to mark our own territory by peeing on it. We can write our names on our property, perhaps put a lock and chain on it, or in the case of an Xbox Wireless Controller, we can assign it to an Xbox account.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
200 hours later, this Destiny 2 player made history by clearing a solo raid challenge thought to be impossible
TheSnazzzyRock is the first to beat the Vault of Glass Gatekeepers alone
game-news24.com
Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January
Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
ComicBook
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Gives Away Final Free Games of January 2023
The final rotation of free games on the Epic Games Store for the month of January 2023 are now available. For the most part, January has been a pretty decent month on the Epic Games Store when it comes to free titles. Games such as Kerbal Space Program, Divine Knockout, and Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun – Aiko's Choice have all been doled out in recent weeks. And while some fans have been hoping for a better pair of games to end the month, the Epic Games Store is instead handing out some forgettable titles.
