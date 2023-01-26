ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah resorts are packing on the snowpack

By Thomas Geboy
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3qli_0kS7AR1Y00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Greatest Snow On Earth! That’s what Utah’s license plates and tourists from all over the world say. There really isn’t much to dispute the claim, but we have been a little lackluster in the amount of snow we’ve been getting the past few years. Luckily, that is not the case this year. The Greatest Snow is putting on one heck of a great show this year.

With the near-constant stream of snowstorms coming through our mountains, the numbers keep going up and up. At present, Utah resorts take up three of the top five resort snow totals – Alta (445″), Brighton (431″), and Snowbird (420″) are all lined up behind Mammoth Resort in California (509″), and Solitude (382″) comes in at number seven. The effects of the snow have also done wonders for our state’s snowpack, which is at 195% of normal right now.

Winter storms boost Utah’s snowpack, which may help relieve drought conditions

Yes, this is shaping up to be a great year.

Most years Utah is high up on the list for having the most snow, but what is it that makes the Beehive State (a desert, remember?) such a hot spot for snow? A lot has to do with Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. These canyons can take a weak system and somehow pull out snow measured in feet, not inches. Less than 5% of the winter months will see a number less than 30″ of snow falling in the canyons, and over 40% of the months will hit over 90″. And at Brighton over 19% of the days during the season will bring over 6″ of snow.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Another factor in giving us such great snow is the Great Salt Lake. Quite simply, it doesn’t freeze and when a storm comes from the Pacific heading to Utah it crosses the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The storms will drop snow with a density of about 12 percent. But as the clouds reach Utah that density is closer to 8% and going over the Great Salt Lake helps create a snowfall that is denser at the bottom and a top full of what we just call “powder”.

Taking a closer look at Alta, the resort currently sits at 445″ of snow. This is the exact total that Alta received over the entire ski season (October – April) in 2022. In fact, on January 25th, 2022, Alta was at 261.5″ and was only at 287.5″ by the end of February. With still more storms coming in January and three more months of the season remaining, Alta is looking very good. An average snow total for February – April is 271″ inches, which means that the resort is looking to go over 700″, maybe well over if the weather holds.

Numbers vary as to what an average snowfall season total is for Alta, but on their site, it’s listed as 538″. However, looking at the last ten years for the resort that number has been 472″, still respectable, but you can see the drop off. In the 2018-19 season, the resort hit 626″, thanks to a strong February and March, but last year saw things flatten out after a very good December. If the weather can keep up with the snow, getting a year that is over 100″ over the current ten-year average will be great news.

We have had a great run with moisture and, to many people, it’s been the perfect type of storm – rain in the valley and snow in the mountains. And while we may all be well past the need for Christmas-y songs, I think we can all agree that a nice chorus of “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.” is something we can all agree to for our mountains.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Western Colorado

The Hottest And Coldest Spots In Utah

Utah is a state of great beauty and all sorts of climates. Northern Utah can get extremely cold, I'm looking at you Vernal, and also extremely hot. Britannica.com classifies Utah as an arid state. Northern Utah is affected by air masses from the northern Pacific Ocean and continental polar air. Southern Utah, by contrast, has a warm, almost dry, subtropical climate. Utah is a state with low humidity, speaking from experience, you’ll want a humidifier and a lot of lotion, and four seasons. In Utah, the average temperature in July is in the low 70s F, while in the winter, the average temperature is just below freezing. After some looking around on the internet, I’ve found both the hottest and coldest places in Utah.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Wild West meets ski racing in Skijoring Utah competition

HEBER CITY — More than 300 skiers and snowboarders wearing cowboy outfits, animal onesies and neon snowsuits raced while being pulled by horse riders through a slalom course in Heber City on Friday and Saturday. "I love how the horse goes quick and you're just able to feel what...
HEBER CITY, UT
upr.org

Cloud seeding and Utah's efforts to combat drought

Utah Department of Natural Resources ground cloud seeding operation. Given recent drought conditions, finding solutions to water shortages has become increasingly critical. One focus point for researchers and the state government is cloud seeding storms to increase snowpack and snowmelt runoff that feeds reservoirs and rivers. Research on cloud seeding...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells

TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Study says refinery to blame for much of Wasatch Front pollution

Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) have released a study saying that up to 25% of the fine particulate matter, known as PM 2.5, in the smog over the Wasatch Front comes from one Utah magnesium refinery. The refinery, on the southwest corner of Great Salt Lake, releases chlorine and bromine which contribute to the creation of ammonium nitrate, the main particulate polluting Utah’s air.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho8.com

Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
IDAHO STATE
rmef.org

Utah Prosecuting Nine Elk, Deer Poaching Cases

Below is a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers have recently investigated several cases involving large, trophy-sized...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Frigid air holding on before more active weather

We are halfway through the workweek. Last night and early this morning brought snow showers to northern Utah, creating a mess on the roads. With how cold it was, the snow ratios were high meaning we saw light and fluffy snow which helped the system that moved through to overperform.
UTAH STATE
The Sierra Nevada Ally

How One Utah Research Plant Could Unlock Geothermal Energy Across the U.S.

By the time the Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled the fourth leg of its Energy Earthshot Initiative last year, a project in south-central Utah had long been exploring the potential of geothermal energy in the United States. The Utah Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy, otherwise known as Utah FORGE, is an underground field laboratory specifically focused on an emerging field of research and development: enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). But without additional funding beyond 2024, a window of opportunity for developing geothermal energy in the US could run out when Utah FORGE’s wells get plugged.
UTAH STATE
rmef.org

Utah K-9 Helps Crack Elk Poaching Case

Below is part of a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Conservation officer Justin Brimhall and Cooper have worked together as the K-9 team...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy