Florida State

RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:08 p.m. EST

Back at Dallas Zoo, found monkeys get fed, snuggle up. DALLAS (AP) — The two small monkeys who were found in a vacant house a day after being taken from the Dallas Zoo lost a bit of weight during their ordeal but show no signs of injury. The zoo said Wednesday that the two emperor tamarin monkeys — named Bella and Finn — “started eating and drinking almost immediately” after they were examined upon their return Tuesday. They had gone missing Monday and it was discovered that their enclosure had been cut. No arrests have been made yet in the case, the latest in a string of unusual incidents at the zoo over the last few weeks. There have also been other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.
DALLAS, TX

