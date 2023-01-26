'We're all Tyre': Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Tyre Nichols three weeks after the man's death following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action at Wednesday's funeral. The service was postponed by hours because of icy weather. The 29-year-old Nichols was a skateboarder, father and amateur photographer. In the weeks since his death, five officers have been fired and charged with murder, and their specialized unit was disbanded. Two more officers have been suspended. Two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a lieutenant were also fired.

