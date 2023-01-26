Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 1:16 p.m. EST
'We're all Tyre': Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Tyre Nichols three weeks after the man's death following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action at Wednesday's funeral. The service was postponed by hours because of icy weather. The 29-year-old Nichols was a skateboarder, father and amateur photographer. In the weeks since his death, five officers have been fired and charged with murder, and their specialized unit was disbanded. Two more officers have been suspended. Two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a lieutenant were also fired.
Migrants' refusal to leave New York hotel met with outrage: 'Absolutely insane'
Migrants protested in the streets of Hell's Kitchen after the city tried to move them to a new center at the Red Hook cruise terminal in Brooklyn, reports say.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March
Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For Migrants
President Joe Biden stopped in New York City on Tuesday to announce $292 Million in funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project that connects New York City and New Jersey. A White House official said a new tunnel will be built that connects Palisades, the Hudson River, and the waterfront area in Manhattan.
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million sold
A Powerball lottery ticket was sold at a Fontana convenience store in Southern California on Monday night. The five-digit ticket, but without the Powerball number was worth $3 million 987 249 as announced by the California Lottery.
Join the Church of Scientology of Melbourne for the 12th Anniversary of Its New Home
Meet the men and women of the Church of Scientology Melbourne: find out what makes this multifaith and multicultural city unique and how it's a perfect fit for the world's youngest major religion. MELBOURNE, Australia and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For the anniversary of the...
