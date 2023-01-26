Read full article on original website
Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire
Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics. Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
News-Herald.com
Harvey vs Andrews Osborne boys basketball: Red Raiders use defense, tempo to burn Phoenix, 55-45
Harvey wanted to push tempo early and often against Andrews Osborne in their nonconference matchup on Feb 1. Even with seven first-quarter fouls, the young Red Raiders stayed the course and saw it play to their advantage. While the Phoenix kept the game close through three quarters, Harvey’s pressure defense...
News-Herald.com
Beachwood vs. West Geauga boys basketball: Bison start, finish strong to fend off Wolverines
Fans at Beachwood had hardly settled into their seats when the Bison burst out to a 13-0 lead in the first two minutes of their CVC Chagrin Division contest with visiting West Geauga on Jan. 31. The Wolverines picked themselves up and battled back nicely, though, and whittled their deficit...
News-Herald.com
High school girls basketball: Richmond Heights, Gilmour remain ranked in weekly AP poll
As the regular season draws to a close, two area girls basketball teams remain ranked in the weekly Associated Press poll. Richmond Heights (16-2) is ranked fifth in Division IV, while Gilmour (14-3) is 15th in Division II. Voting is done my media members across the state of Ohio. Richmond...
News-Herald.com
High school girls basketball statistics for Jan. 31
Team FG% FT% Offense Avg. Defense Avg. Differential.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Golf.com
This former Masters champion says 2023 will be his last
One of the special parts of the Masters is that the past champions get to play on in the event long after their primes have passed. But there comes a time when each has to make that final stroll down the 18th fairway. This year, it’s 1987 champion Larry Mize‘s...
News-Herald.com
High school girls basketball: Gilmour posts big win over visiting Walsh Jesuit
There are reasons why Coach Tyler Hammond set up the schedule he did for his Gilmour girls basketball team this season. The biggest reason was to push the Lancers to the limit so they’re ready for what they hope will be a long postseason tournament run. Hammond’s squad passed...
News-Herald.com
Kirtland vs. Cardinal boys basketball: Hornets survive 2OT thriller, 54-49, take two-game lead in CVC Valley
With not just postseason seeding but the CVC Valley division title in the balance, Kirtland knew it needed someone to step up in double overtime against visiting Cardinal on Jan. 31. Enter Gino Blasini and Vincent Carriero. Blasini established board control and hauled in a pair of key rebounds after...
