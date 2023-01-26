Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Hurricane wins 3rd tourney of year, 1st at Eaton
EATON — Continuing one of the best team seasons in Wilmington High School wrestling history, the Hurricane were easy winners Saturday at the 52nd annual Eaton Sam Ridder Invitational. Wilmington has won three tournaments this season. The Hurricane had 197 points while runnerup Milton-Union scored 144. Wilmington had a...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: EC reserves 47, Wilmington 39
WILMINGTON — East Clinton exploded for 29 points in the third quarter and erased a big halftime deficit en route to a 47-39 win over Wilmington in reserve boys basketball Saturday at Fred Summers Court. Aven Patel led the young Hurricane with 11 points, seven of those in the...
wnewsj.com
Smith lone champ as BHS, EC compete at Milford Inv.
MILFORD — The Blanchester wrestling team finished fifth Saturday at the Milford Invitational. East Clinton wrestlers were 13th in the 19-team field. Hunter Smith of Blanchester won the 120-pound weight class with an 8-6 win over James Schnurstein of Anderson in the championship match. Blanchester’s Zack Musselman was the...
wnewsj.com
Borror wrestlers win SBAAC championship
MT. ORAB — With a full lineup for the first time this season, Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School wrestling team won the SBAAC Middle School Championship wrestling tournament Saturday at Western Brown High School. ”This was the first time we have been able to wrestle with a...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Western Brown 64, Wilmington 37 (UPDATE story, quotes)
WILMINGTON — Drew Novak scored 22 points and Western Brown pulled away after a close first quarter to defeat Wilmington 64-37 Friday night at Fred Summers Court. The SBAAC American Division co-leaders are 7-1 in the conference and 13-3 overall. The Broncos are tied with New Richmond atop the loop.
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Wilmington 62, East Clinton 49 (UPDATE quotes, boxscore)
WILMINGTON — Led by Bryson Platt, Wilmington ended its 12-game losing streak Saturday night with a 62-49 win over East Clinton at Fred Summers Court. Platt led all scorers with 22 points. Wilmington was 11 for 19 at the free throw line for the game, with Platt hitting seven of eight, including all four in the fourth quarter.
wnewsj.com
WC men, women have strong days at Wittenberg
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s track and field team tallied 10 top-eight finishes at the Steemer Showcase at Wittenberg University Saturday. The event was individual-based and did not feature team scores. For the WC women, there were five top-eight finishes. In track events, the Quaker relay...
wnewsj.com
WC swimmers fall to JCU in prep for OACs
WILMINGTON — John Carroll University defeated the Wilmington College men’s and women’s swim teams Saturday afternoon at the WC pool. It was the final dual of the season for the Quakers, who will begin tapering for the OAC Championships. In individual events, Caden Traggiai recorded two top-three...
wnewsj.com
MBK Final: Heidelberg 92, WC 59
TIFFIN, Ohio – Heidelberg University led from start to finish in a 92-59 Ohio Athletic Conference victory over the Wilmington College men’s basketball team Saturday at Seiberling Gymnasium. Wilmington made 17-of-55 (30.9 percent) for the game, but connected on 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) from three-point distance. The Quakers converted...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton swimmers celebrate Senior Night
HILLSBORO — It was Senior Night at the Highland County YMCA for East Clinton swimmers Tuesday night. The three senior Astros are Teddy Murphy, Melanie Harner and Savannah Tolle. “They have been foundational members of the swim team and have provided laughter, guidance, and encouragement to the younger members,”...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Blan JV 30, East Clinton 24
BLANCHESTER — Blanchester pulled out a 30-24 win over East Clinton Thursday in junior varsity girls basketball at the BHS. Shelby Panetta had a basket and Desiree Abbott hit a couple of free throws in the fourth quarter sealed the win for Blanchester, coach Bob Reveal said. Reveal said...
wnewsj.com
WR Final: Miami Trace 36, Wilmington 31
EBER — Miami Trace defeated Wilmington 36-31 Thursday in a tough battle of former South Central Ohio League wrestling rivals. The Hurricane held a 28-22 lead with four matches remaining. The Panthers won the next three matches beginning at 144 pounds to clinch the victory. Paul McKnight and Mythias...
wnewsj.com
SW Final: Bellbrook 1, Wilmington 2, Massie 3
WILMINGTON — Bellbrook defeated both Wilmington and Clinton-Massie Thursday in boys and girls swim meets at the Wilmington College pool. Wilmington was second and Massie third in both meets. In the girls meet, Bailee Williams of Clinton-Massie won the 400 free in 5:49.86 while Bailey Moyer of Wilmington won...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: New Richmond 55, Clinton-Massie 33
NEW RICHMOND — New Richmond kept pace with Western Brown Friday with a 55-33 win over Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division boys basketball. The Lions and Broncos are both 7-1 in the division. New Richmond goes to 12-7 on the year. Western Brown defeated New Richmond 53-43 earlier in...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Goshen 53, Clinton-Massie 29
GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie’s modest two-game win streak ended Thursday to SBAAC American Division co-leader Goshen, 53-29. Goshen is 15-6 overall and 8-1 in the American. Western Brown also is 8-1 in league play. Clinton-Massie goes to 7-11 overall and 3-6 in the American Division. The Falcons lost 60-48...
WKYC
Winning Powerball lottery numbers with $572 million jackpot for January 28, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $572 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200,000 prize: 2 winners. $50,000 prize: 2 winners. $400 prize: 22 winners.
Winning Mega Millions numbers for January 27, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $20 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Rainy Sunday in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw fantastic weather this Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict unsettled conditions will be moving in to close out the weekend. Chances for lighter rain showers will start to move into the WOWK-TV viewing area after midnight tonight. As we approach sunrise we will see the potential for moderate to heavy […]
Ohio couple who survived Blizzard of ’78 discuss their ordeal
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
