The key to reinvigorating infection control? Getting back to basics, says Mount Sinai's Dr. Aaron Glatt

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
45% of patients infected with H. pylori do not receive proper treatment, 1st of its kind study finds
A new study published in Nature found major gaps in the treatments of patients infected with Helicobacter pylori, bacteria that can lead to stomach ulcers and is persistently found to be a risk factor for gastric cancer — the fourth-deadliest cancer worldwide. It is something that nearly 36 percent...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA panel votes for bivalent COVID-19 shots, debates 'annual' schedule
All COVID-19 vaccines should be targeted to the original and dominant strains, an FDA advisory panel said Jan. 26, but members debated whether a new modified vaccine every 12 months is optimal. After a daylong meeting discussing tentative changes to the nation's COVID-19 vaccine strategy, the FDA's Vaccines and Related...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA yanks Evusheld's authorization
On Jan. 26, the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for Evusheld, a monoclonal antibody authorized to treat COVID-19, after finding it's ineffective against about 90 percent of circulating variants. It was the only FDA-authorized preexposure prophylaxis COVID-19 treatment in the U.S., meaning those who cannot take the vaccine because...
beckershospitalreview.com
Number of patients experiencing long COVID-19 has dropped, data shows
Since June, the number of individuals who experience long COVID-19 has dropped, the Kaiser Family Foundation wrote of its findings after examining CDC data on long COVID-19. On top of that, more than 50 percent of patients who once reported having long COVID-19 say they are no longer affected by it.
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Maryland Medical System partners with tech company to boost population health, reduce admin tasks
Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System has partnered with tech company Curation Health to use data analytics to improve population health and reduce administrative tasks for providers. The value-based care collaboration also includes CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which the health system embarked on a five-year innovation partnership with in 2020, and...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 recent drug, device recalls
Here are four drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in January:. 1. Spectrum Laboratory Products recalled three lots of epinephrine products after receiving customer complaints about discoloration of the product. No adverse reactions were reported. 2. Getinge's subsidiary Datascope recalled 4,454 intra-aortic balloon pumps after one patient death...
beckershospitalreview.com
Clinical trial platform Paradigm debuts with $203M in funding, Dr. Stephen Klasko on board
Paradigm, a tech company that aims to integrate clinical trials more broadly into the healthcare system, launched Jan. 27 with a $203 million series A funding round co-led by venture capital firm General Catalyst. The startup says it's creating a technology-enabled platform to "make clinical trials a care option for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Meet the supply chain leaders at US News' 5 top hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic uprooted the supply chain industry and forced teams to find new approaches to disruptions. As a result, supply chain leaders across the country shifted how they manage supply needs within their hospitals and health systems. Here are five innovative leaders to know from U.S. News & World...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurse practitioners at physician offices served with more malpractice claims: study
New research found that nurse practitioners have more malpractice suits when working in a physician office than in an office owned by a nurse practitioner. The "Nurse Practitioner Professional Liability Exposure Claim Report: 5th Edition," compiled by CNA and Nurses Service Organization, analyzed 232 CNA professional liability claims closed between January 2017 and December 2021 and resulted in payments greater than $10,000.
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital, telehealth groups start virtual care directory
Virtual care collaborative Impact has started a crowdsourced online directory of virtual care companies, featuring big players like Amazon Clinic, CVS Health and Amwell. Impact is an initiative of the Digital Medicine Society and American Telemedicine Association trade groups. The directory had 139 companies as of the last update on Jan. 23.
beckershospitalreview.com
'There are no shortcuts in nursing': ANA condemns phony degree scheme
A coordinated scheme to sell thousands of fraudulent degrees to aspiring nurses is "deplorable" and "extremely unsettling," American Nurses Association President Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, RN, said Jan. 26. The Justice Department has charged 25 people for their alleged participation in the sale of more than 7,600 fraudulent diplomas and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former UCLA Health leader joins Latino-focused telehealth startup started by Amazon vets
Sarah Lopez, MD, a former patient safety officer for Los Angeles-based UCLA Health, has joined Latino-focused telehealth startup Zócalo Health as its first chief medical officer. The company was founded by two veterans of Amazon Care, the tech giant's now-defunct telehealth service for employers, and launched its virtual primary...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York hospitals pushing for Medicaid increase to alleviate staffing woes
Hospitals in upstate New York are pushing for a Medicaid reimbursement rate increase to help combat staffing shortages, Spectrum News 1 reported Jan. 26. Iroquois Healthcare Association — a healthcare trade organization representing 54 hospitals and health systems in upstate New York — is seeking a 25 percent hike, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
Flu activity still high in 2 regions
Flu metrics continue their steady decline in most of the U.S., though New Mexico and New York City are still reporting high levels of activity, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. For the second consecutive week, no states or regions reported very high levels of flu activity for the...
Comments / 0