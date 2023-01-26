Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Vacant church land could soon become affordable housing
Officials with St. Petersburg’s Palm Lake Christian Church hope to set a new trend by transforming long-vacant institutionally-zoned land into much-needed housing. The church’s governing board recently filed a site plan with the city that calls for a three-story residential building with 72 beds for people with disabilities. They also hope to build 14 cottages surrounding a community garden.
Voting by mail? You might need to request another ballot
Are you voting by mail in the next election? You won't get your ballot unless you put in a request.
FEMA aims to help survivors of Hurricane Ian with a new program
The Federal Emergency Management Agency aims to help survivors of natural disasters with the new Multifamily Lease and Repair program.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: New fire station in Pasco County will reduce cancer risks
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- The highly anticipated Pasco County Fire Rescue station 9 held it’s official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the department’s new 16,046 Sq Ft state of the art four-bay Fire Station that highlights firefighter health, safety, and wellness. Station 9 is the first...
Changes proposed for I-275/I-4 interchange, feedback requested by F-DOT
Changes are coming to one of the areas most congested interchanges. The I-275/I-4 interchange is commonly known as 'malfunction junction' to those who regularly drive in the area.
flcourier.com
Pinellas County schools ban Morrison book
Pinellas County high school students no longer will have access to Toni Morrison’s first book, “The Bluest Eye,” in their classrooms or libraries. School district officials announced Tuesday that they had removed the title from circulation after a review prompted by the complaint of a parent at Palm Harbor University High.
stpetecatalyst.com
At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete
Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key fights for its independence
For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
fox13news.com
Thousands of Hillsborough students considered homeless
Many families are facing homelessness for the first time, or they're one emergency away from it. New numbers from Hillsborough County school leaders show there are at least 4,000 homeless students. Hundreds are living in a car or a hotel, which is something the district says it hasn't seen before the housing crisis.
stpetecatalyst.com
Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg
Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
Bay News 9
Florida awarded over $1.5 Million for homeless veterans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Florida is receiving $1.5 million in fedeal funding to provide housing assistance for veterans. Local organizations share the impact this money will have. Housing authorities in St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Citrus County will receive the money to support homeless veterans. Under the HUD-VASH...
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
fox13news.com
Baugh admits wrongdoing in Lakewood Ranch vaccine clinic scandal, fined $800,000 by state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated. As the vaccines were sent to...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Wesley Chapel Postal CPU Closes, But Is It Gone For Good?
Considering that New Tampa has had its own full-service U.S. Post Office for more than 20 years, it was hard for me to understand why Wesley Chapel has only had a Contract Postal Unit (CPU). In fact, it wasn’t until after I moved out of the community around Saddlebrook Resort in 1995, that Kelly Rossi, who has had the contract to run the CPU in Wesley Chapel for 26 years, took over the operation of the local CPU.
Pinellas County leaders: Number of homeless people increasing across Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets in Pinellas County to count the number of homeless people in the Tampa Bay area community. Dozens of homeless people met with volunteers at Williams Park in St Petersburg. Counting the number of unsheltered people in the county helps...
Bay News 9
Law enforcement shore up security for second post-pandemic Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said this Gasparilla will go on record as one of the best attended since the pandemic. The third largest parade in the country kicked off successfully Saturday with the help of security by air, land and sea.
stpetecatalyst.com
On the Menu: Restaurants rise at museum, Central Avenue
New restaurant concepts from a dog bar to higher-end dining experiences are popping out of the ground along St. Pete’s streets. Here’s the most recent foodie news to digest:. Dog park and bar coming to Central Avenue. Dog lovers will be able to sip on cocktails while watching...
stpetecatalyst.com
Local foster children receive long-term mentors
Kids growing up in the foster care system often lack a consistent adult presence through their formidable years – so a regional nonprofit provides them mentors from kindergarten through graduation. With a $1.1 million grant from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and a desire to make a lasting impact in...
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Scammer Trying To Get Money Is Identifying Himself As A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to be on alert to a recent phone scam occurring in Pinellas County. The suspect is calling residents in Pinellas County and identifying himself as a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office employee. According
