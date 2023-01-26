Read full article on original website
MCFRS Respond to Little Bennett Campground After Person Pinned Between Vehicle and Tree
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to Little Bennett Campground in the 23700 block of Frederick Rd. in Clarksburg for the report of an injured person on Saturday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person (adult) was pinned between a vehicle and a tree after a vehicle inadvertently rolled backwards. Nearby campers were able to assist the person prior to EMS arrival. One adult was transported to to the hospital with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Great Seneca Hwy. and Quince Orchard Rd. Closed Due to Collision Saturday Morning
Update: All lanes are now open. Great Seneca Hwy. is closed at Quince Orchard Rd. as the result of a traffic collision in Gaithersburg. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the collision occurred around 8am Saturday morning and involved two vehicles. One adult with Priority 2 trauma and one child with non-life threatening injuries have been transported to the hospital. Drivers are advised to a seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Detectives Conduct Death Investigation at Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park
According to Montgomery County Police, “On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 2:01 p.m., officers responded to Upper Paint Branch Park, in the area of Hobbs Dr. and Somerset Ln. and located a body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy to officially...
Beyond MoCo: Fire in Ice Returns to Frederick
“Fire in Ice” returns to Downtown Frederick on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event features live ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, scavenger hunts, and “pyrophoric fire performances”. According to the Downtown Frederick Partnership, “Each February First Saturday, Downtown Frederick is transformed into a winter wonderland! This year, visitors can explore more than 120 unique ice sculptures, which will be on display all over downtown from 11AM-9PM.”
Car crashes into back of truck in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were called around 5:45 a.m. and alerted to a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 81 north around exit 17.
Officers conduct death investigation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, January 28, around 2 p.m., officers responded to Upper Paint Branch Park , in the area of Hobbs drive and Somerset Lane, and located a body.
Police Investigate First Degree Assault That Occurred Early Sunday Morning
On January 29, at approximately 4:06 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 7600 block of Maple Avenue for an assault that had just occurred. According to Takoma Park Police, units arrived to find a victim who had been assaulted by an unknown male subject who he described as a black male, approximately 5’7, last seen wearing all black clothing with a black cap. Officers canvassed the surrounding areas with negative results. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Pedestrians Struck by Vehicles in Three Separate Incidents Thursday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to three separate collisions involving pedestrians, all before 8am, on Thursday, January 26. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer:. MCFRS responded to the 19700blk of Crystal Rock Dr in Germantown for a collision involving a pedestrian at 6:25am. One patient...
Cause Of House Fire In Carroll County Is Accidental
House Fire on Grave Run Rd. In Lineboro, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Lineboro, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Carrroll County Wednesday morning. At around 10:04 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Grave Run Road in...
16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, MD – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing since Thursday in Silver Spring. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Maria Eduarda Soares Tavira was last seen on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 7 a.m., in the 12900 block of Holdridge Rd. Eduarda is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing all black clothing. Police and family are concerned The post 16-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Fire at firewood supplier in Franklin County leaves 'significant damage'
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A fire at a firewood supplier in Franklin County left significant damage, officials said. According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were sent to Gish Logging in the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Metal Township around 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 27 for a fire.
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
W.VA. Fire Marshal’s Office confirms 2 were lost in a fire
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office reports that one adult female and a male juvenile were lost in a fire in their home in Martinsburg Jan. 23. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 23 with units from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responding to a home at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
Two dead in Berkeley County house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An adult female and a juvenile male were the victims of a fire at their home in Martinsburg on Monday. The fire occurred around 12:50 A.M. in the early morning of January 23rd. Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg, and Berkeley County responded to the home, located at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
Body found near ICC in Colesville, police say
A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported. Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body. The state...
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bethesda; Driver Did Not Remain on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon around 3:15pm. According to MCPD, “a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian has Hampden Lane and Woodmont Avenue shut down towards Waverly Lane.” The victim has been transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The striking vehicle did not remain on scene. Drivers are advised to an seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Community Message From Takoma Park Police Chief on the Death of Tyre Nichols
I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the five Memphis police officers in the murder of Tyre Nichols. Watching the video of the beating death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers was extremely difficult and brought me to tears. The actions taken by the involved officers were merciless, heinous, and incredibly disturbing and went against the basic law enforcement principle of preserving life. The lack of compassion, abuse of power, and use of excessive force were inhumane and inexcusable. I am glad to see swift action was taken, and the five police officers involved in the murder of Tyre Nichols and the two firemen who failed to render proper medical care to Mr. Nichols have been fired. I am also glad to see the five police officers charged with murder and other criminal charges.
Car stolen in King Farm neighborhood of Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm community yesterday afternoon, January 25, 2023. The vehicle was parked outside of an apartment building in the 500 block of King Farm Boulevard. It is believed the car was stolen sometime between 6:00 PM Tuesday night and 3:53 PM Wednesday. If you have any information about this incident, please call the RCPD at 240-314-8900.
Search Continues in the Disappearance of Twenty-Year-Old Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department Police – Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, a missing 20-year-old from Silver Spring. Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by her family and friends at approximately 6 p.m., on Friday, December 30, 2022, in her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court.
