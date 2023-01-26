ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly Man Struck Dead Near Ewing Intersection

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Ewing Police Department Photo Credit: Ewing Police Department via Facebook

An elderly man died after being struck by a vehicle near an intersection in Ewing Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed.

The man was struck near the intersection of Pennington Road and Somerset Street shortly before 5:50 p.m., Ewing Police said in a press release.

He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity was not released.

The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which remained ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Justin Quinlan at (609) 882-1313 ext. 7512, send an email to jquinlan@ewingnj.org, or use the confidential tipline by texting (609) 882-7530 or sending an email to policetipline@ewingnj.org.

