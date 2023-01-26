Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Adaptive Climbing Program in Madison
nbc15.com
Cambridge resident celebrates 104th birthday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In 1919, The Treaty of Versailles was signed, Woodrow Wilson was president and Bernadine Christianson was born. “I’ve had a party every day this week,” Christianson said during her 104th birthday bash on Saturday. Her key to a long life?. “Walk with Jesus daily...
nbc15.com
Madison community members react to the death of Tyre Nichols
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Viewing the video of Tyre Nichols can be a challenge especially when it comes to younger adults and children. A mom who raised three Black sons and a Black clinical psychologist explained its effects. Andreal Davis said the death of Nichols hurts. “How can you do...
CBS 58
5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
nbc15.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Blake!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Blake - this week’s pet of the week!. As a certified lap dog, Blake is searching for a patient family with lots of love to give. Blake is a four-year-old mixed breed. Staff at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin have noticed that is...
nbc15.com
Brat Fest music lineup announced for 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brat Fest organizers announced the headliners that will be hitting the stage this summer as brats are being thrown on the grills. Over 70 local and Midwest artists will perform at the festival, including headliners Frankie Ballard, Slaughter, and Kid N Play on the Grand Stage. Brat Fest officials added that Tone Loc, Bill Miller, Craig Campbell, and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will also be performing. Festival organizer Tim Metcalfe described the lineup as one of the best they’ve ever had.
nbc15.com
Mezzo-soprano Rehanna Thelwell previews Madison Opera’s “Trouble in Tahiti” & “The Seven Deadly Sins”
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Opera’s staging a double-bill production it’s describing as, “Two enthralling stories. Two musical worlds.” The opera company performs Leonard Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti” and Kurt Weill’s “The Seven Deadly Sins” February 3 & 5 at the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater.
nbc15.com
Check out these Rock County events coming up in February
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for some things to do in Rock County, we have some great ideas!. Christine Rebout from the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau joined us Thursday to discuss a couple events coming up in February. Check out Leigh Mills’ interview with Christine...
nbc15.com
City of Madison: Sidewalks must be shoveled by noon Monday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a weekend of heavy snow, City of Madison officials are reminding residents to start shoveling their sidewalks before Monday while crews continue to plow the streets. The City of Madison said all snow should be cleared from public sidewalks by noon Monday, and that residents...
nbc15.com
After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working
nbc15.com
MFD: Two ‘poofs’ lead to evacuation at Madison café
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A pair of ‘poofs’ alerted employees at a Madison café to a dryer fire that forced the evacuation of that business and the one next door on Wednesday morning. The first ‘poof’ came about 15 minutes after a load out of the...
nbc15.com
Holocaust survivor inspires local food bank
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Thea Aschkenase survived the Auschwitz concentration camp. She held off starvation by saving a little piece of the day’s bread for the next. She dedicated the rest of her life to fighting food insecurity for children.
Channel 3000
Madison Streets Division says travel will be difficult as snow continues
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Streets Division is treating roads across the city, but said travel will be difficult because of ongoing snowfall. Officials said 32 plow trucks are circling the city's salt routes, and will continue throughout the day. However, the trucks are not applying salt because it is too cold to be effective.
Channel 3000
Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28
MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
wearegreenbay.com
Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
nbc15.com
Madison proposes TIF district for south side revitalization
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
Channel 3000
Lint buildup blamed for extensive fire in Madison laundromat's ventilation system
MADISON, Wis. -- A laundromat on Madison's isthmus had to shut down for more than an hour Thursday after lint buildup led to a fire in the building's ventilation system. The Madison Fire Department says it was called to the laundromat on the 700 block of E. Johnson St. just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday after a customer at the laundromat reported seeing flames as he got ready to take his clothes out of the dryer.
nbc15.com
Rethinking Drinking: Madisonians embrace a sober lifestyle with community & mocktails
