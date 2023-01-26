ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
