WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Mild with rain and snow showers today before possible arctic air late week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up this morning to cloudy conditions and chilly temperatures with them just above the freezing mark. Through today, we will remain cloudy with a few rain and snow showers possible. It will mainly be rain through today as temperatures will be above the freezing mark and make their way near 40 this afternoon.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Relatively mild for the last Sunday of January, but it will not last
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front will slowly approach Western New York over the next 24 hours. Low pressure moving along the front will help produce more precipitation for Rochester. However, once again, relatively mild temperatures will keep a mixed precipitation across the area for Sunday. In fact, much of the day will be mainly rain, before changing to wet snow later in the afternoon. This front will once again push south which will usher in much colder weather which will arrive for the last few days of January.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A Winter weekend with rain and snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up this morning to a mild start with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. Don’t expect much movement in those temperatures though as we will remain in the mid 30s this afternoon. We will also be a bit breezy with gusts near 25mph...
13 WHAM
Bone chilling changes in our weather are coming
Following a quiet last Friday of January, another fast moving front will bring a few snow showers and wind later this evening. Here's a snap shot of forecasted wind gusts around midnight. There will be a few hours where gusts will be between 25-35 mph in the area especially West of Rochester.
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet. The tail end of the storm is expected to bring some lake-effect snow to Western New York. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties. With the additional...
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
WGRZ TV
Snow causing traffic delays, accidents across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snowy roads have caused traffic delays across Western New York. Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash says a two-vehicle injury accident has blocked the left & center lanes of the outbound 33 just before the 198. Traffic was backed up for some time, but it has since cleared.
Fire crews responding to call on Sawyer Street
Fire crews are currently tending to a call for a fire at a house on Sawyer Street.
Winter Storm Warning Now In Effect For Many Parts New York State
After a rather quiet first three weeks of January, the colder air and snowier conditions are now creeping back into the public conscious for Western New York and other parts of New York State. We knew that snow was coming by Wednesday and Thursday this week, but didn't quite know...
Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
WHEC TV-10
One woman without a home after Henrietta townhouse fire
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – A Henrietta townhouse caught fire at around 5:30 Sunday morning. Firefighters say they saw heavy flames coming from the windows at 56 Harrier Circle. Officials say the one occupant of the house made it out safety. The townhome is one of two attached to each other, though the fire did not spread past the initial townhouse.
Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece. According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Jan. 29, 2023
This week on Rochester in Focus, we spoke with Trooper Mark O’Donnell from the New York State Police Department on the disappointing participation for the entrance exam this year and their further efforts for recruitment. We also got to speak with some of the award winners from this year’s...
rochesterfirst.com
Friend for Life: Meet Linda!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Make way for Linda!. Linda is a hamster looking to find her forever home! Although she may be tiny, you all know what they say about big things and small packages!. Whenever Linda has downtime from eating snacks, she’s usually caught taking power naps.
Four arrested for Starbucks robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
WHEC TV-10
Starbucks in Penfield robbed Friday, suspects were in a stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A stolen car was used in a robbery at a Starbucks in Penfield. It happened around 2:45 Friday afternoon at the drive-thru window of the Starbucks on Route 441. Deputies later spotted the car and chased it into Rochester. Four suspects ditched the car in the...
RPD: 1 dead, 3 injured after house fire on Hancock St.
It's unclear how severe the situation is, but it appears that flames are visible coming from the structure.
WHEC TV-10
Local business owner sad, but not surprised that violence coming closer to his front door
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s latest homicide is being felt by many in the Beechwood section of the city. Police identify the shooting victim as 29-year-old Earl Thomas. They say he was shot by 23-year-old Robert Broomfield, as they were arguing at the Sunoco gas station on Culver Road.
WHEC TV-10
RPD Arson Taskforce is investigating after fatal fire on Hancock Street
UPDATE: (11 a.m.): The Rochester Police Department’s Arson Taskforce is investigating after a woman in her 70s died in a house fire on Hancock Street on Friday morning. RPD Captain Frank Umbrino said they received a 911 call for a domestic dispute at the house with multiple apartments. Shortly after, they got reports of the fire.
