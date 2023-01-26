ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front will slowly approach Western New York over the next 24 hours. Low pressure moving along the front will help produce more precipitation for Rochester. However, once again, relatively mild temperatures will keep a mixed precipitation across the area for Sunday. In fact, much of the day will be mainly rain, before changing to wet snow later in the afternoon. This front will once again push south which will usher in much colder weather which will arrive for the last few days of January.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO